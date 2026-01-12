Iconic F1 star makes 2026 title prediction you would never guess

Cult F1 icon Heinz-Harald Frentzen has given a surprise verdict over who will claim the drivers' title in the upcoming 2026 championship.

Frentzen himself competed in the pinnacle of motorsport between 1994 and 2003, driving for five different constructors' during that time.

The quirky German racer made his debut with Sauber before going on to race with Williams, Jordan, Prost and Arrows across his decade in the sport, but never seemed to be in the right place at the right time to have a shot at a title of his own.

In his fourth F1 campaign, Frentzen was handed the title of runner-up behind team-mate Jacques Villeneuve after controversy in the final race of the season resulted in Michael Schumacher being disqualified from the standings.

This would go on to be his career-best finish in the drivers' standings.

Frentzen leads charge for Alonso title comeback

As the 11 F1 teams competing in 2026 are frantically preparing to debut their interpretation of the new cycle of regulations, the 58-year-old has taken to social media to give a bold championship take.

Frentzen's former Jordan team-mate Damon Hill asked the question on 'X' over who will take the crown in 2026, to which Frentzen simply responded: "Fernando Alonso."

After the former team-mates had finished their reunion in the comments, fans erupted into debate over whether the Spaniard can really make a comeback to the top of the competitive order this season.

The two-time champion's former Renault boss Flavio Briatore recently claimed that someone with Alonso's talent should have picked up at least eight titles across their career, but he'll be lucky if he gets the chance to fight for a third.

At the age of 44, Alonso is the oldest active driver on the F1 grid, but if he ever hopes to be in with a chance of fighting for another title, the time for redemption is now.

Adrian Newey, the very man who is credited with the design of Villeneuve's title-winning FW19, has been hard at work for months now preparing Aston Martin's 2026 challenger.

Both Alonso and Lance Stroll will get to try out Newey's latest work later this month at the first round of pre-season testing, before the design legend also steps up to juggle the role of team principal at the Silverstone squad.

With power unit provider Honda also completing the switch from Red Bull to Aston Martin, Frentzen may not be that far off with his surprise title take should everything fall into place for Alonso this year.

