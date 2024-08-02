'It fits!' F1 winner's daughter tries on ICONIC race suit

Formula 1 race winner Heinz-Harald Frentzen has been the subject of a social media video that has already racked up over two million views.

Frentzen drove in F1 between 1994 and 2003, claiming three grand prix victories, and driving alongside two different world champions for iconic F1 outfits.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed

READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals

The German was most known for replacing 1996 world champion Damon Hill ahead of the 1997 season, in one of the harshest driver replacements in F1 history.

In another awkward twist of fate, Frentzen and Hill ended up being team-mates at Jordan in 1999, in a season in which the German driver claimed two of his three career race victories.

Damon Hill was replaced by Williams in 1997

Frentzen goes viral on social media

Frentzen's best season in F1 from a drivers' championship point of view came in 1997, when he finished second behind Williams team-mate and eventual champion Jacques Villeneuve.

However, he only actually managed to claim one victory in that season, his first career win at the San Marino Grand Prix.

In 1999, Frentzen finished third in the drivers' championship, while his world champion team-mate Hill could only place all the way down in 12th with just seven points.

Now, the German's iconic race suit from that season has appeared in a TikTok video created by his daughter, Lea Frentzen.

In the video, Frentzen's daughter tries on her father's kit in a video that has now surpassed 2.3 million views and 250,000 likes.

Frentzen's daughter was delighted with the results, captioning the video with 'it fits' as she showed off the iconic race suit in a season where her father was an outside bet for the world championship until very late in the season with the famous Jordan team at the peak of their powers.

READ MORE: McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star

Related