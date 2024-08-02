close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed

Max Verstappen has rejected the idea that Formula 1 should be part of the Olympic Games sporting lineup.

Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

A Formula 1 race winner has presented an intriguing theory regarding Lewis Hamilton and Adrian Newey ahead of the seven-time world champion's switch to Ferrari.

F1 team 'blindsided' by astonishing Red Bull statement

A Formula 1 team has reportedly been caught off guard following a shock announcement from Red Bull regarding their future plans.

F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment

A former Formula 1 driver and Grand Prix winner has delivered a scathing verdict on Mercedes following their blunder at the Belgian GP that led to a major punishment issued by the FIA.

Norris win celebrated despite 'hating every second of it'

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris appeared rather down while celebrating a recent victory.

Ricciardo hits back at Red Bull chief Marko as F1 team confirm contract extension - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen theory emerges as Red Bull left reeling after key star exit
F1 News Today: Verstappen theory emerges as Red Bull left reeling after key star exit

  • Yesterday 20:54

Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation

  • 1 minute ago
F1 team deliver Red Bull hammer blow after confirming key signing

  • 46 minutes ago
  • 2 hours ago
  • Yesterday 23:57
Norris win celebrated despite 'hating every second of it'

  • Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo contradicts Red Bull chief Marko over team future

  • Yesterday 21:57
