F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed
Max Verstappen has rejected the idea that Formula 1 should be part of the Olympic Games sporting lineup.
Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch
A Formula 1 race winner has presented an intriguing theory regarding Lewis Hamilton and Adrian Newey ahead of the seven-time world champion's switch to Ferrari.
F1 team 'blindsided' by astonishing Red Bull statement
A Formula 1 team has reportedly been caught off guard following a shock announcement from Red Bull regarding their future plans.
F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment
A former Formula 1 driver and Grand Prix winner has delivered a scathing verdict on Mercedes following their blunder at the Belgian GP that led to a major punishment issued by the FIA.
Norris win celebrated despite 'hating every second of it'
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris appeared rather down while celebrating a recent victory.
Latest News
Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation
- 1 minute ago
F1 team deliver Red Bull hammer blow after confirming key signing
- 46 minutes ago
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo hits back at Red Bull chief Marko as F1 team confirm contract extension - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo contradicts Red Bull chief Marko over team future
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep