F1 team deliver Red Bull hammer blow after confirming key signing
F1 team deliver Red Bull hammer blow after confirming key signing
The team responsible for luring Red Bull's sporting director away from his current role have confirmed a deal has now been agreed.
Jonathan Wheatley has been an integral part of the Red Bull's success in Formula 1, helping deliver 13 titles during his time at the team.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed
READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals
The Brit's departure was announced by the reigning constructors' champions on their official website - who revealed he was poised to take over as team principal at Audi - but the news wasn't confirmed by the F1 newcomers until later in the day.
Having completed their takeover of Sauber, the German outfit are preparing for their introduction to the sport in 2026 by securing a number of key signings ahead of their much-anticipated bow.
Audi squad taking shape
Former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has already been announced as the team's new head of the technical department, while experienced Haas star Nico Hulkenberg will make up one half of their driver lineup after agreeing a multi-year contract earlier this season.
In a statement posted on Audi's official website, CEO Gernot Dollner expressed his excitement regarding the team's future.
“I am delighted that we have been able to gain Jonathan Wheatley as Team Principal for our future Formula 1 team,” he said.
“Jonathan has played a major part in many Formula 1 race victories and World Championship titles in his Formula 1 career so far, and has extensive experience in the paddock.
"He is a very valuable addition to our team.“
He continued: “With the appointment of Jonathan and Mattia we have taken a decisive step towards our entry into Formula 1.
“I am convinced that with the two of them, we have been able to combine an extremely high level of competence for Audi.
"Their experience and their ability will help us to get a foothold quickly in the tough competitive world of Formula 1.“
READ MORE: McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation
- 1 minute ago
F1 team deliver Red Bull hammer blow after confirming key signing
- 46 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo hits back at Red Bull chief Marko as F1 team confirm contract extension - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Norris win celebrated despite 'hating every second of it'
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo contradicts Red Bull chief Marko over team future
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep