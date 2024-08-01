close global

Norris win celebrated despite 'hating every second of it'

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris appeared rather down while celebrating a recent victory.

The 24-year-old Brit recently became a grand prix winner following his stunning victory in Miami earlier this season, but has missed plenty more opportunities to add to his tally.

Still Max Verstappen's closest championship challenger, the McLaren star faces an uphill battle in the second half of the season, if he wants to propel his team into a championship-winning outfit.

His team-mate Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, has got the better of Norris in the last two races, backing up his first career victory in Hungary with a second-place finish at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris won his first ever race in Miami
Oscar Piastri has had the better of his team-mate in recent races

Norris appears bored in victory

Now, away from the track, Norris has been partaking in challenges that appear on the official F1 YouTube channel.

The first one of those to be aired during the sport's summer break was a 'Face Mash' challenge, where multiple F1 drivers' faces were merged into one, with 18 of the 20 drivers present to guess who their unidentified rivals were.

Norris claimed victory in the challenge, with a tally of 27 points, but appeared to look rather bored and down throughout the whole video.

The McLaren driver stuck to one-word answers, and was far from his usual, playful self.

Many F1 fans also noticed the distinct change in Norris' demeanour, with one user joking: "Lando getting top points but hating every second of being forced to be there."

Another YouTube user commented: "Didn't know Lando has become as depressed as a Ferrari driver," while somebody else suggested the Brit was being childish, claiming: "Lando like that one kid who was forcefully brought to the family function."

