McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star

McLaren Formula 1 team have announced a multi-year contract extension for a key member of their championship-challenging outfit.

Team principal Andrea Stella will continue in his role into the new era of F1, having impressed since taking the position ahead of the 2023 season.

Stella has been praised for the incredible turnaround of the team, who are now Red Bull's closest championship challengers, having appeared to be one of the slowest teams at the start of the 2023 season.

Italian Stella reports directly to CEO Zak Brown, who has recently commended the 53-year-old's impact on the Woking-based outfit.

Andrea Stella has signed a new contract with McLaren

McLaren are looking to win world championships in the future

McLaren cement Stella's position in project

McLaren look well-placed to challenge for the constructors' championship in the second half of 2024, a championship that has eluded them since 1998.

With their winning driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, they appear most likely to challenge a dominant Red Bull team who are now relying on the brilliance of Max Verstappen, with Sergio Perez's recent struggles.

With both Norris and Piastri tied down to long-term contracts, Stella may just be the final piece in the jigsaw for a team looking for an extended period of success.

Speaking to McLaren's official website, Stella revealed his excitement at the news: "It’s a privilege to be part of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, and I am honoured to continue in my role as team principal.

"We’ve made great strides forward in the past year and a half and we still have a lot more work to do to consistently fight at the front of the grid, which poses an exciting challenge. Success comes through the team working in synergy, and I am enjoying my role, which has allowed me to help unlock individual talent and empower people to work together towards our team’s objectives.

"My thanks go to Zak [Brown] for his confidence in me as a leader, to my entire leadership team and all my colleagues in the team, for their continued collaboration and support. I am excited for what we can continue to achieve together."

Zak Brown is the CEO of McLaren Racing

CEO Brown, meanwhile, highlighted the 'profound' impact the Italian has made: "I am delighted to confirm we’ve extended Andrea’s contract as our F1 team principal for multiple years," he said.

"His excellent leadership, expertise and the respect he holds within the team, and Formula 1, means we could not have a better person in place to continue the pursuit of consistently fighting at the front of the grid.

"His impact on McLaren F1 in his role as team principal has been profound, not only through our results on track and the trajectory of the team but also in his development of our culture and mindset.

"With multi-year extensions already agreed with Lando, Oscar, and now Andrea, we can confidently continue on our quest to become world champions. We’re all looking forward to the years to come under Andrea’s leadership."

