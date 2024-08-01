McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star
McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star
McLaren Formula 1 team have announced a multi-year contract extension for a key member of their championship-challenging outfit.
Team principal Andrea Stella will continue in his role into the new era of F1, having impressed since taking the position ahead of the 2023 season.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo makes SHOCK Red Bull revelation as damning Verstappen theory emerges
READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch
Stella has been praised for the incredible turnaround of the team, who are now Red Bull's closest championship challengers, having appeared to be one of the slowest teams at the start of the 2023 season.
Italian Stella reports directly to CEO Zak Brown, who has recently commended the 53-year-old's impact on the Woking-based outfit.
McLaren cement Stella's position in project
McLaren look well-placed to challenge for the constructors' championship in the second half of 2024, a championship that has eluded them since 1998.
With their winning driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, they appear most likely to challenge a dominant Red Bull team who are now relying on the brilliance of Max Verstappen, with Sergio Perez's recent struggles.
With both Norris and Piastri tied down to long-term contracts, Stella may just be the final piece in the jigsaw for a team looking for an extended period of success.
Speaking to McLaren's official website, Stella revealed his excitement at the news: "It’s a privilege to be part of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, and I am honoured to continue in my role as team principal.
"We’ve made great strides forward in the past year and a half and we still have a lot more work to do to consistently fight at the front of the grid, which poses an exciting challenge. Success comes through the team working in synergy, and I am enjoying my role, which has allowed me to help unlock individual talent and empower people to work together towards our team’s objectives.
"My thanks go to Zak [Brown] for his confidence in me as a leader, to my entire leadership team and all my colleagues in the team, for their continued collaboration and support. I am excited for what we can continue to achieve together."
READ MORE: Key reason Sainz REJECTED F1 team in 'turmoil' revealed
CEO Brown, meanwhile, highlighted the 'profound' impact the Italian has made: "I am delighted to confirm we’ve extended Andrea’s contract as our F1 team principal for multiple years," he said.
"His excellent leadership, expertise and the respect he holds within the team, and Formula 1, means we could not have a better person in place to continue the pursuit of consistently fighting at the front of the grid.
"His impact on McLaren F1 in his role as team principal has been profound, not only through our results on track and the trajectory of the team but also in his development of our culture and mindset.
"With multi-year extensions already agreed with Lando, Oscar, and now Andrea, we can confidently continue on our quest to become world champions. We’re all looking forward to the years to come under Andrea’s leadership."
READ MORE: F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star
- 12 minutes ago
Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals
- 45 minutes ago
Active F1 manufacturer 'shuts down' historic factory ahead of shock move
- Today 13:57
F1 legend insists 'winning mentality' nearly thwarted Hamilton victory
- Today 12:57
Williams F1 boss reveals MOTIVATING factor behind Sainz deal
- Today 11:57
F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep