Villeneuve delivers LEGENDARY list of F1 put downs as no driver or team safe

Sky Sports added the 1997 Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve to their punditry team for the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix - and he didn't disappoint.

The 53-year-old joined the broadcaster on a one-off appearance at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - the track being named after his father, who won six races in his F1 career with Ferrari before he tragically lost his life at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix.

After winning the IndyCar World Series in 1995, Jacques joined the F1 grid a year later with Williams and after finishing second in his debut season behind team-mate Damon Hill, he went on to become world champion the next season.

Following his title win, Villeneuve went on to race for British American Racing, BAR Honda, Renault, Sauber and BMW before leaving F1 in 2006 - amassing 23 podiums and 11 wins – and has since been seen regularly on TV as a pundit.

Known for having a fiery temperament on the track, Villeneuve is often outspoken with his views and is not afraid to speak his mind – and the Canadian certainly did not hold back over the weekend in Montreal.

Here is a list of some of his best, and also brutal takes from the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jacques Villeneuve joined the Sky Sports crew for the Canadian GP

The track in Montreal is named after his father Gilles Villeneuve

‘Why is he still in F1?’: Brutally destroying Ricciardo’s career

By far the most incredible and vital moments from Villeneuve over the weekend was when he tore apart the career of Daniel Ricciardo.

The RB driver, who has won eight races in his F1 career and has become a fan favourite for his aggressive driving style and beaming smile, has endured some difficult years in the sport, especially from his time at McLaren, AlphaTauri and now with VCARB.

The Aussie is under pressure to keep his seat for next season, and Villeneuve did not hold back in his thoughts on the 34-year-old and his future.

“Why is he still in F1?,” he said. “Why? We’re hearing the same thing now for the last four or five years: ‘we have to make the car better for him. Poor him.’ Sorry, it’s been five years of that, no. You’re in F1.

“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton who’s won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it. If you can’t cut it, go home, there’s someone else who can take you’re place. That’s how it’s always been in racing. This is the pinnacle of the sport, there’s no reason to keep going and to keep finding excuses.

“You all talk about that first season or first two seasons. He was beating a Vettel that was burnt out, that was trying to invent things with the car to go win and just making a mess of his weekends and then he was beating, for half a season Verstappen, when Verstappen was 18 years old, just starting, then that was it. He stopped beating anyone after that.

“I think it’s his image that has kept him in F1 rather than his actual results.”

The 2026 regulations are set to transform the sport

‘Dangerous’ 2026 regulations

On Thursday, the FIA officially revealed the new regulations to come into effect from 2026 onwards, with an emphasis on using 100 percent sustainable fuels, smaller and lighter cars and closer racing.

While the revolutionary new rules has its benefits, many drivers have been quick to raise concerns over the speed of the cars, and Villeneuve was another to point out a possible flaw in the regulations.

“I don’t understand,” he said. “If you go to 100% fuel, sustainable sorry, why do you still need a hybrid? What’s the reason behind the hybrid if you go to 100% sustainable [fuel]? There’s no reason for it.

“And we risk having cars that slow down halfway down the straight to recharge the battery. That’s wrong. That’s definitely wrong, because when you get the DRS, you go faster, you know what’s happening. If suddenly the car in front of you starts slowing down, that’s dangerous.”

The Canadian also gave his verdict on the first lap crash in Monaco

Blaming Magnussen for huge Monaco crash

One of the topics of discussion from the previous race in Monaco was the opening lap chaos that brought out the red flag, mainly the crash between the two Haas drivers and Sergio Perez.

Heading up the hill after the first corner, Kevin Magnussen was on the outside of Perez when the two collided, sending the Mexican smashing into the barriers, completely destroying his car and taking out Magnussen’s team-mate Nico Hulkenberg in the process.

No one was penalised for the accident, which was a huge relief for the Dane, who currently sits on 10 penalty points and is at risk of a race ban.

While debate continues as to who was to blame for the incident, Villeneuve was adamant that the Haas driver was responsible for the crash.

Speaking in the commentary box during Friday’s practice, David Croft was mentioning how Magnussen believed that he was not at fault for the accident when the Canadian responded: “Well, that’s why he never learns.”

Croft then put the question to Villeneuve: “Interesting. You thought it was his fault?”

To which the 53-year-old said: “100%. 1000%, there’s no doubt and unless, as a driver you spend your time thinking ‘I was wrong or what could I have done better’, you will never learn and you will repeat over and over and over, the same mistake.”

Croft then emphasised the point that drivers need to have confidence on the track but also humility, which Villeneuve responded with: “You need it for yourself. You need to always blame yourself whatever happens because that is the only way you can learn.

“And sometimes you’re not at fault, but maybe you could have done something to avoid being caught in the incident and that’s also something you need to learn.”

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is being tipped to join Mercedes

Wolff ‘ego’ over Antonelli

Italian teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli is a driver that is being hotly tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2025.

The 17-year-old, who is currently racing in F2 with Prema having jumped from F4 for the 2024 season, has completed several tests in Mercedes machinery and it had been suggested that the team were looking to get him a super license early, which him being currently under the age to acquire one.

With Carlos Sainz now seemingly out of the picture, it is looking more likely that Antonelli will be given the seat at the Silver Arrows, and Villeneuve claims that team principal Toto Wolff has an ego over scouting the young talent.

“We don’t know much about contracts,” he said. “Mercedes are not really an open door. It’s Antonelli’s team, that’s the future. He’s been prepped for it and Toto will not have it any other way, there’s ego in there.

“He will prove the world that he was right, that when Antonelli was 12 he knew that he was a future champion.”

Daniel Ricciardo had a strong response to Villeneuve's criticism

Firing back at Ricciardo’s response

After Villeneuve’s brutal criticism on Friday, Ricciardo has an emphatic response for the Canadian - both on and off the track.

The Aussie stuck his VCARB fifth on the grid for the race after an impressive qualifying, coming just less than two tenths from pole sitter George Russell.

In an interview with Rachel Brookes after the session, the 34-year-old had an x-rated response to Villeneuve’s comments as he went on to finish eighth in the race.

But despite his display on Saturday, the Canadian pundit stood by his assessment on Ricciardo and doubled down on his words before the race on Sunday.

“Yes, it all happens on the race track,” he said.

“His reaction was a little bit personal and he’s a role model. All these 20 [drivers], you’re at the top level, you have to be responsible in your answers, professional. Kids are listening to you, you cannot make it personal and I’m happy to have learned that, I knocked myself out too often playing Ice Hockey.

“But ultimately, you will get criticism, positive and negative. You need thick skin and I got under his skin but it got better for his driving. It’s not enough, he needs to do more of this.

“The pressure is on him. A lot of pressure was put on his shoulders and it worked out yesterday. He’s had one good sprint race in Miami, one good qualifying. That’s not enough in a full season, he needs more of that.”

Sky Sports presenter Simon Lazenby then asked him: “So you’re standing by your comments are you?”

To which Villeneuve had a very simple response: “Definitely.”

