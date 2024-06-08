Sky F1 pundit SLAMS 'dangerous' new rules
Sky pundit and 1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has described a potential 'risk' in the sport's newly announced 2026 regulations.
Further details of the changes were recently unveiled, with the aim to produce new, more sustainable engines and more 'nimble' cars to promote better racing.
F1's last set of major regulation changes came in 2022, which after being delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, introduced a raft of aerodynamic alternations.
Red Bull interpreted these new rules to best effect, producing one of the most successful cars in F1 history in 2023.
Is there a problem with F1's 2026 regulations?
Whilst the benefits of the 2026 rules include smaller cars and 100% sustainable fuel, pundits and teams have already begun pointing out issues with the changes.
Villeneuve, who is appearing as a pundit for Sky Sports F1 for the Canadian Grand Prix (his home race), was one to point out a flaw.
“I don’t understand," he told Sky Sports F1. "If you go to 100% fuel, sustainable sorry, why do you still need a hybrid?
"What’s the reason behind the hybrid if you go to 100% sustainable [fuel]? There’s no reason for it.
“We risk having cars that slow down halfway down the straight to recharge the battery. That’s wrong.
"That’s definitely wrong, because when you get the DRS, you go faster, you know what’s happening. If suddenly the car in front of you starts slowing down, that’s dangerous.”
