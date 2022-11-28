Welcome to GPFans

Did the 2022 F1 regulations work? - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
F1 competed under a new set of aerodynamic regulations over the past season in a bid to improve racing and aid overtaking, leaving the GPFans team to now ponder if they worked.

GPFans editor-in-chief Ian Parkes, deputy editor Sam Hall and F1 writer Ewan Gale join Oliver Wilson for this week's roundtable.

Following a brief stutter at the start, Max Verstappen may have gone on to dominate but the battles lower down the order made for captivating viewing.

With the number of overtakes on the rise, what did F1 get right and where is there more room for improvement?

More on this on the Stewards' Room Podcast. Listen to the GPFans Global team as they digest all the action from the past season.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and don't forget to subscribe for more regular podcasts.

