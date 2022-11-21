Welcome to GPFans

Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

Max Verstappen rounded out his record-breaking season with a 15th win of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

GPFans editor-in-chief Ian Parkes, deputy editor Sam Hall and F1 writer Ewan Gale join Oliver Wilson for this week's roundtable.

The Dutchman was on top form once again but Ferrari and Charles Leclerc will have left Abu Dhabi more than satisfied after securing P2 in both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

Off-track, however, all eyes were on Sebastian Vettel as the four-time champion made his final F1 appearance. His legacy will be a long-lasting one and his presence sorely missed within the paddock.

More on this on the Stewards' Room Podcast, so please listen to the GPFans Global team as they digest all the action from the Yas Marina Circuit, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and don't forget to subscribe for more regular podcasts.

