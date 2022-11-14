Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Verstappen Perez infighting rocks Red Bull - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
F1 drivers' standings post-São Paulo Grand Prix
Ferrari concede penalty fear behind Leclerc team order denial
2
'Max is a joke' - F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen Perez drama
Norris retirement relief as dramatic weight-loss revealed
F1 race day head to heads - Who is leading the team-mate battles?
Leclerc claims Ferrari U-turned on team orders
3
Mercedes back in title contention as Hamilton and Verstappen show scars - What we learned at the São Paulo GP
2
Russell reveals motive behind Mercedes team order request
47
F1 drivers' penalty points: Verstappen heads Brazilian carnival of chaos
Sainz reveals critical brake fire concern
F1 Twitter's best Brazil Grand Prix memes
6
Verstappen Perez feud cause 'staying behind closed doors' but Monaco a likely trigger
4
Wolff 'struggles' with Hamilton Verstappen crash verdict
Verstappen Perez infighting rocks Red Bull - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

Verstappen Perez infighting rocks Red Bull - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

F1 News

Verstappen Perez infighting rocks Red Bull - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

Verstappen Perez infighting rocks Red Bull - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

George Russell may have scored his maiden F1 victory and Kevin Magnussen a first pole position, but infighting at Red Bull dominated the São Paulo Grand Prix.

GPFans editor-in-chief Ian Parkesdeputy editor Sam Hall and F1 writer Ewan Gale join Oliver Wilson for this week's roundtable.

After Max Verstappen and Red Bull secured both the drivers' and constructors' championship titles, attention turned to securing the first one-two in the team's history.

But after the Dutchman disobeyed a direct team order, rumours emerged suggesting foul play from Sergio Perez in Monaco earlier this season could have been a motivating factor.

More on this on the Stewards' Room Podcast, so please listen to the GPFans Global team as they digest all the action from Interlagos, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, and don't forget to subscribe for more regular podcasts

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x