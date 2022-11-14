Verstappen Perez infighting rocks Red Bull - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

Sam Hall

Monday 14 November 2022 16:25

George Russell may have scored his maiden F1 victory and Kevin Magnussen a first pole position, but infighting at Red Bull dominated the São Paulo Grand Prix.

GPFans editor-in-chief Ian Parkesdeputy editor Sam Hall and F1 writer Ewan Gale join Oliver Wilson for this week's roundtable.

After Max Verstappen and Red Bull secured both the drivers' and constructors' championship titles, attention turned to securing the first one-two in the team's history.

But after the Dutchman disobeyed a direct team order, rumours emerged suggesting foul play from Sergio Perez in Monaco earlier this season could have been a motivating factor.

