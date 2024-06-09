Daniel Ricciardo has responded to Jacques Villeneuve's brutal rant criticising the Australian driver.

The Canadian delivered a damning verdict regarding Ricciardo’s career on Sky Sports' ‘The F1 Show’, questioning why he was still in the sport.

Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed

Villeneuve also argued that Ricciardo only beat his Red Bull team-mates, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, because Vettel was ‘burnt out’ and Verstappen was inexperienced.

The 1997 world champion even suggested that it was Ricciardo’s ‘image’ that allowed him to remain in F1 rather than his performances.

Jacques Villeneuve criticised Daniel Ricciardo in a brutal rant on Sky

Villeneuve argues Ricciardo's 'image' is the reason why he still has a F1 seat

Daniel Ricciardo’s humorous response to Villeneuve criticism

However, Ricciardo proved his critics wrong by claiming P5 on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying, Rachel Brookes asked the 34-year-old his opinion on Villeneuve’s comments.

“I’ve just been told. I don’t listen or read but there’s definitely some people out there who, yeah whatever. I won’t give him the time of day,” Ricciardo said.

“But yeah, top five. We’ve been quick all weekend, we’re less than two tenths from pole, so eat ****!”

Ricciardo proceeded to walk off and then returned to Brookes to continue the interview.

Daniel Ricciardo responds to Villeneuve criticism

“Well I think, look I think this year hasn’t really been always a question of if I’ve still got the speed to do it, it’s just been the consistency, which I haven’t been able to show it week in week out,” he added.

“So, there’s definitely been more of a struggle, well more than I thought but I know the speed’s there and it’s just tapping into it and I look at myself first.”

Journalist Adam Cooper also received an explicit response from Ricciardo, quoting the RB driver on social media.

"I still don't know what he said, but I heard he's been talking s**t, but he always does. I think he's hit his head a few too many times. So I don't know if he plays ice hockey or something..." Ricciardo said.

