Max Verstappen's role in Red Bull engine project revealed

Ford performance director Mark Rushbrook has revealed Max Verstappen's role in Red Bull's new engine project ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

This year is a pivotal one in F1, but is even more crucial for Red Bull as the energy drink giants tackle new regulations and becoming their own engine provider.

Since purchasing Jaguar in 2005, Red Bull have always relied on proven engine manufacturers, but from 2026, the Milton Keynes-based squad will compete in F1 with their own power unit for the first time.

Red Bull Ford Powertrains is the brand new project which will see the Red Bull and Racing Bulls F1 cars powered by the in-house power units, which came about following Honda's switch to Aston Martin.

With just two weeks until the first round of private pre-season testing, it's full steam ahead for new technical partners Ford and Red Bull, so how is the project coming along?

How is Verstappen involved with Ford?

Rushbrook has already claimed that Ford's F1 project is on target, though the goals set by Red Bull's rivals are of course unknown until the 2026 season kicks off in less than two months' time.

The American also revealed in a recent interview that Verstappen has taken a keen interest to the project, revealing that the Dutchman has paid a visit to Ford in person on multiple occasions.

"He's been to the facility several times," Rushbrook explained to Motorsport.com.

"I think it's fantastic for the team to see his interest and to have him there. Showing he cares really makes a difference. It's great that he shows this involvement and, at the same time, he can gain confidence in what the team is preparing for 2026."

Red Bull and Racing Bulls will kick off F1 car launch season with their first ever joint event in Detroit on January 15, where they will be joined by power unit partners Ford and their full driver lineup, including Verstappen.

