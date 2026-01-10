A factor that could prompt Max Verstappen's signing to Aston Martin F1 team has been revealed.

In early 2025, a report from the Mail Sport alleged that Verstappen would be joining Aston Martin on a £1billion deal, with the four-time world champion's camp keeping an eye on the 2026 regulation changes.

While a move didn't materialise in 2025, with Verstappen also being linked to Mercedes later on in the season, Red Bull can still not be 100 per cent certain the Dutchman will race at the team for 2027.

Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028, but it is believed if Red Bull are unable to master the new regulations and he falls outside of championship contention, then he could be in search of a new team as early as 2027.

F1 technology will change for the upcoming season, with cars becoming smaller and nimbler, while power units feature an increased presence of electrical power.

Red Bull have decided to tackle this change as their own engine supplier, establishing a partnership with Ford at the dawn of the new era.

Will Verstappen race at Aston Martin?

While Verstappen himself will be waiting to see how the chips fall next year, team bosses up-and-down the grid will be aware of the champion's potential availability on the driver market.

During an episode of the James Allen on F1 podcast, the topic of F1's driver market was raised, alongside Aston Martin's role in it.

Ronald Vording discussed the possibility of Fernando Alonso quitting, and named Aston Martin's next target as Verstappen.

“Aston is a completely different situation, of course, because they’ve always gone for a big signing," he said.

“They’ve done that with Sebastian Vettel, they’ve done it with Fernando Alonso after him. And if Fernando quits, I think the next one on the list of Lawrence Stroll is probably Max Verstappen.”

