F1 star Sergio Perez has recalled the lonely path he travelled when taking the first steps on his journey to the pinnacle of motorsport.

After a year away from the limelight, the Mexican racer will return with new American team Cadillac.

At the end of 2024, Perez was sacked from Red Bull following four years alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen, but 2026 presents the opportunity for redemption and a fresh start with a new team.

The 35-year-old's career was in tatters when he last departed the paddock but he will return in less than two months time with a reputation that has only improved as Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have both failed to come close to the results Perez achieved at Red Bull.

Cadillac have done well to secure the signatures of two of the sport's most experienced active drivers in Perez and his new team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

But the six-time grand prix winner wasn't always in high demand on the driver market.

Perez recalls worst moment of his motorsport career

In a bombshell appearance on the Cracks podcast prior to his F1 comeback, Perez has unpacked the major sacrifices he had to go through at the inception of his career to eventually get his shot in F1.

Speaking about his experience of his first move to Europe that many aspiring F1 drivers undergo to optimise karting opportunities, Perez said: “At that time, I couldn't call Mexico, connect to the internet, I had to go to internet cafes, find one, but there was nothing in the village [in Germany].

“It was very hard, those moments were very difficult. And then, when the year and the season started, the owner of the team saw that I was very lonely and said to me, ‘Hey, I'm going to open a restaurant in the village, if you want you can live there, the chef is going to live there.’ Well, I was happy to go to the restaurant because at least I would have company.

"And yes, it was much better when I was living in the restaurant. I lived above the restaurant and, well, I was still very lonely, but at least there was company, there were people, and I helped the chef a lot.

When asked if he ever considered throwing in the towel as a result of the lonely lifestyle, Perez responded: "Yes, of course, many times. Many times… At first, as soon as I arrived, I said, 'What did I get myself into? What is this? Where are the Formula 1 drivers?"

Perez has been tried and tested many times since making it to F1 but still describes his experience as a young man in Germany as the worst experience of his career.

Detailing why he stayed, Perez added: "When I talked to my mum, my mum said to me, 'Come back, what are you doing there? I mean, what are you throwing away? Don't be there alone, this and that'‘ And I thought about it and said, ’You know what? Well, let's see, I have to try."

Perez will now see through the final stint of his 14 year F1 career with Cadillac, having recently admitted that this will be his final team move before retiring.

