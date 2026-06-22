Lewis Hamilton admits 'relentless' pursuit of change left Ferrari shaken
Lewis Hamilton admits 'relentless' pursuit of change left Ferrari shaken
Lewis Hamilton is beginning to see a turnaround in form
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has praised his Ferrari F1 team for listening to his concerns and pushing on in 2026.
Hamilton was very vocal about the team's struggles in 2025, with he and team-mate Charles Leclerc pushing for the Maranello-based outfit to improve.
But Hamilton's form as a driver was also not good, failing to pick up a single grand prix podium while his team-mate picked up seven throughout the season.
Despite this, Hamilton continued what he has described as a 'relentless' pursuit of a better team set up at Ferrari, helping them to develop a better car for 2026.
Hamilton is now enjoying the fruits that have come from this, with the 41-year-old returning to winning ways at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last time out and propelling himself into contention for the drivers' championship.
After three podiums and a win from the opening seven grands prix, Hamilton is now just 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, up in second in the drivers' championship for the first time since Abu Dhabi 2021.
Following his Barcelona win, Hamilton reflected on the journey he has been on with Ferrari, and how they have turned their fortunes around.
READ MORE: Hamilton title boost with Ferrari poised to unleash new power unit
How has Hamilton turned things around at Ferrari?
"Well, firstly, I wouldn't be in this team without Fred, Fred is the one who made it happen, for which I'm incredibly grateful to him," Hamilton told media in Barcelona.
"I think last year was really, really, really tough for him to deal with me coming; it was a big shock to the system, because I am very, very vocal if I see something that I don't think is right, or I push very, very hard.
"That's at the core of who I am, and I'm relentless with it, and I think it's not easy to be on the receiving end of that when you're also juggling a whole organisation and a culture that, that is set in a certain way.
"It was a lot for him to juggle, and I think very, very tough, because obviously he would do media as well, but he continued to believe, continued to be a good friend, continued to be a great teammate and an ally, and really supportive.
"Ultimately, he really listened at the end, and I had to really ask, really, really ask for some of the changes, and he enabled them to happen, which I'm forever grateful for, because this wouldn't have happened without those changes."
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