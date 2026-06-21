close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur embrace

F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur embrace — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms

The latest breaking F1 news on Sunday June 21

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

A former F1 world champion has claimed that Ferrari must focus on Lewis Hamilton if they want to be in with a shout of a first championship title of any kind since 2008.

Hamilton wants to challenge for unprecedented eighth world championship title, but needs to outperform his team-mate consistently if he wants to do that.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion says Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton could 'embarrass' everyone with new upgrades

2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris has revealed the one thing that would allow Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to dominate the rest of the field, and it could already be on its way.

Ferrari are firmly ahead of McLaren in the 2026 pecking order, but are wanting to catch up to Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are both hoping to challenge for race wins in 2026
Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are both hoping to challenge for race wins in 2026

Aston Martin ‘not F1 standard’ claims Guenther Steiner in stinging assessment

Former F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has delivered what might be the most scathing assessment yet of the struggling Aston Martin team.

The last three months have been utter misery for an outfit which had such high expectations going into 2026 after the signing of design genius Adrian Newey by billionaire team owner Lawrence Stroll.

➡️ READ MORE

George Russell responds to Mercedes penalty decision

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has spoken out regarding his team's decision to withdraw their request for the FIA to review the stewards' penalty decisions at this year's Monaco Grand Prix.

Mercedes had originally launched a right of review, but that was revoked after they found that they would not be able to overturn the Brit's penalties as he had already served them mid-race.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes will not request a Russell penalty review.
Mercedes will not request a Russell penalty review.

F1 ANALYSIS: Teams are now in a race to the bottom after new rule shambles

Formula 1 has always been proud of its pinnacle of motorsport tag but the sport has hit a bit of an identity crisis in 2026 and, well, it's all gone a bit mental.

F1 is the industry where technological innovations are pushed to the very limit, whether through ground-effect cars, active suspension, traction control.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 News Today

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton 'dark web data' shows Ferrari might just have caught Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton 'dark web data' shows Ferrari might just have caught Mercedes

  • 1 hour ago
How Ferrari built a Lewis Hamilton F1 dream team by looking outside Maranello

How Ferrari built a Lewis Hamilton F1 dream team by looking outside Maranello

  • Yesterday 20:57
Lewis Hamilton drives bizarre THREE-seater Ferrari F1 car at test track

Lewis Hamilton drives bizarre THREE-seater Ferrari F1 car at test track

  • Yesterday 20:25
F1 champion says Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton could 'embarrass' everyone with new upgrades

F1 champion says Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton could 'embarrass' everyone with new upgrades

  • Yesterday 18:54
Ferrari 'must choose' Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc to challenge Mercedes in F1 title fight

Ferrari 'must choose' Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc to challenge Mercedes in F1 title fight

  • Yesterday 17:46
Carlos Sainz quip may have revealed an F1 driver change

Carlos Sainz quip may have revealed an F1 driver change

  • Yesterday 15:57

Just in

11:57
F1 genius Adrian Newey designed a £130k shack
10:57
Lewis Hamilton 'dark web data' shows Ferrari might just have caught Mercedes
09:58
Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race
08:56
Max Verstappen's F1 boss accepts tough Red Bull reality ahead of Austrian Grand Prix
20-6
Watch out Oscar! Norris plots reunion with former F1 team-mate
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race F1 News & Gossip

Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race

2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo enjoys new seat in life and shares joy over grid return Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo enjoys new seat in life and shares joy over grid return

Yesterday 21:55
Spanish Grand Prix organisers release statement over concerns new F1 track won't be ready Spanish Grand Prix

Spanish Grand Prix organisers release statement over concerns new F1 track won't be ready

Yesterday 14:57
EXCLUSIVE: One step from the big time, this is the life of an F1 reserve driver Luke Browning

EXCLUSIVE: One step from the big time, this is the life of an F1 reserve driver

Yesterday 13:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x