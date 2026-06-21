F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms
F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms
The latest breaking F1 news on Sunday June 21
A former F1 world champion has claimed that Ferrari must focus on Lewis Hamilton if they want to be in with a shout of a first championship title of any kind since 2008.
Hamilton wants to challenge for unprecedented eighth world championship title, but needs to outperform his team-mate consistently if he wants to do that.
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F1 champion says Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton could 'embarrass' everyone with new upgrades
2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris has revealed the one thing that would allow Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to dominate the rest of the field, and it could already be on its way.
Ferrari are firmly ahead of McLaren in the 2026 pecking order, but are wanting to catch up to Mercedes.
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Aston Martin ‘not F1 standard’ claims Guenther Steiner in stinging assessment
Former F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has delivered what might be the most scathing assessment yet of the struggling Aston Martin team.
The last three months have been utter misery for an outfit which had such high expectations going into 2026 after the signing of design genius Adrian Newey by billionaire team owner Lawrence Stroll.
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George Russell responds to Mercedes penalty decision
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has spoken out regarding his team's decision to withdraw their request for the FIA to review the stewards' penalty decisions at this year's Monaco Grand Prix.
Mercedes had originally launched a right of review, but that was revoked after they found that they would not be able to overturn the Brit's penalties as he had already served them mid-race.
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F1 ANALYSIS: Teams are now in a race to the bottom after new rule shambles
Formula 1 has always been proud of its pinnacle of motorsport tag but the sport has hit a bit of an identity crisis in 2026 and, well, it's all gone a bit mental.
F1 is the industry where technological innovations are pushed to the very limit, whether through ground-effect cars, active suspension, traction control.
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