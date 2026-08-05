Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $10bn jackpot but British star snubs Monaco move: F1 News Recap

For Lewis Hamilton, just about everything he touches turns to gold, and the seven-time F1 world champion is proving it once again.

The 41-year-old British megastar is not only one of greatest drivers in the sport’s history, he has also been wildly successful from a commercial perspective. Just like his billionaire girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Hamilton earns a reported $60million annual salary with Ferrari, but that is just part of the success story. He also owns a string of high-end properties and investments, and one of those - made just four years ago - is already paying off in a huge way.

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Monaco is an F1 tax haven and the 'ultimate symbol of wealth' but one British star still refuses to live there

At least 13 of the current 22 drivers who are lucky enough to hold a full-time seat on the Formula 1 grid live or own property in Monaco.

As well as being the host destination for the Monaco Grand Prix (the jewel in the motorsport crown) the principality also represents a level of opulence most of us will only ever dream of.

But one British star remains unconvinced.

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F1 champion reveals what went through his mind during horror crash that almost took his life

Two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has opened up on the horror crash which left him with life-threatening injuries.

The flying Finn is a two-time world champion of the sport, claiming his championship victories in 1998 and 1999 with the McLaren team and outpointing the great Michael Schumacher in the process.

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Mika Hakkinen almost died after a horrific crash in Australia.

David Coulthard takes aim at 'sensitive' FIA in scathing attack on 2026 F1 regulations

Former F1 star David Coulthard has suggested that the FIA have been reactive rather than proactive when it has come to the 2026 regulations.

At the start of this year, wholesale regulation changes swept into the sport, both on the power unit side of things, and when it came to the F1 car chassis.

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FIA announce update to F1 race start times for rest of 2026 season

An updated F1 2026 calendar has now been released showing all of the session start times, after the adding to the schedule of another race weekend.

Two grand prix weekends were cancelled in April due to the conflict in the Middle East, with both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia falling off the schedule.

That left the 2026 season as a 22-race season, with doubt over the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix at the end of the season still in place due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East. But now there is better news, and concrete updates.

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F1 star faces calendar nightmare after qualifying for race that clashes with Singapore GP

Cadillac F1 star Valtteri Bottas has excelled in another sport, qualifying for the world championships, but those clash with the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

The 2026 F1 season is around halfway done, but the second half of the season looks to be a little cramped, with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia being slotted in to create an autumn triple header to make up for the cancelled Bahrain GP earlier this year.

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