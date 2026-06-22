George Russell issues emotional Toto Wolff statement amid Mercedes struggles
George Russell issues emotional Toto Wolff statement amid Mercedes struggles
George Russell is hoping to still challenge for the title
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has spoken of the importance of looking back on how far he and the team have come since 2022, rather than focusing on his last few performances.
Russell is currently involved in a three-way title battle, up against his team-mate Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.
But so far, Russell's form has not been good. Heading into the season as the firm favourite for the drivers' championship, Russell has only managed one grand prix victory from the opening seven race weekends, as well as two further podiums.
That's fewer podiums than his former team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who is driving a lesser car this year, while Antonelli has soared ahead having claimed five grand prix victories in the same car as Russell.
It means that the Brit is now third in the drivers' championship, nine points behind Hamilton and 50 behind Antonelli.
But despite that, Russell is proud of how far he and his team have come since he joined in 2022, when Mercedes only won one grand prix all season.
READ MORE: George Russell opens up about horrifying 'life or death' accident
Russell and Toto Wolff's 'close relationship'
Russell celebrated his 100th grand prix as a Mercedes driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, and as part of that, he looked back on his entire career with the Brackley-based outfit.
"It’s been 12 years now that we’ve known one another," Russell explained to F1.com. "We’ve become so close, especially the most recent years. We’re together most days when we’re back home. Carmen [Russell’s partner] and I have such a close relationship with Susie and Toto.
"We’ve been through the highs and the lows, starting in the years when I was at Williams, trying to get into Mercedes, then four years of relative failure for us, not fighting for a championship… To arrive in Melbourne, to get the one-two with Kimi, it was like, ‘We’re back’.
"Even though these recent races for me have been really tough, I spoke about it with Toto, just thinking about what we’ve endured these last four years, and how much we’ve fought to bring Mercedes back on top. It makes me really proud."
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton suffers title blow as George Russell reveals injury accident’
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Mercedes questioned over Lewis Hamilton decision that left George Russell in a 'tough spot'
- Today 13:56
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers title blow as George Russell reveals injury incident
- Today 16:12
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Red Bull and Honda F1 partnership kept alive thanks to odd contract clause
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers title blow as George Russell reveals injury incident
Honda chief opens up on Aston Martin partnership and why 2026 has been a major struggle
Williams F1 boss claims Albon and Sainz would tell him if they were going to leave
Latest News
Red Bull and Honda F1 partnership kept alive thanks to odd contract clause
- 1 hour ago
George Russell issues emotional Toto Wolff statement amid Mercedes struggles
- 1 hour ago
Honda chief reveals Aston Martin 'not satisfied' as engine giants call for more time
- 2 hours ago
F1 Croatian Grand Prix race plans approved
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers title blow as George Russell reveals injury incident
- Today 16:12
F1 TV broadcaster announces FREE races in 2026 season
- Today 15:57
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
- 10 june