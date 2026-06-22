F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers title blow as George Russell reveals injury incident
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers title blow as George Russell reveals injury incident
All the latest news from the world of F1!
Lewis Hamilton's chances of claiming a record-breaking eighth world championship title may have just taken a blow, with Mercedes seemingly finding a fix to some key issues.
Hamilton is hoping to become the first Ferrari drivers' champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, but is up against his old Mercedes team.
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How George Russell injured himself during Mercedes F1 celebration
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has opened up on how a bizarre quirk of one track's podium caused a bizarre injury during his celebrations.
The Brit has been on the podium pretty regularly during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
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'Emotionless' Lewis Hamilton can dominate Charles Leclerc at Ferrari
Racer and F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has suggested that if a Mercedes-style championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were to break out, then there would only be one winner.
The two Ferrari drivers are attempting to become the team's next championship challenger.
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Racing driver banned for striking marshal
A MotoGP racer has been banned from this weekend's Czechia Grand Prix, after striking a marshal at the Masaryk Circuit.
Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi had crashed out of the Czechia GP sprint race at turn three, and ran over to his gravel-stricken Aprilla RS-GP which was being safely removed by marshals.
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Two-time champion cleared to resume ambitious pursuit of F1 seat
Two-time World Rally champion and F1 hopeful Kalle Rovanpera has received a major boost after a scary health issue.
The 25-year-old announced his decision to leave rallying last December to switch to single-seater racing with the aim of working his way into F1, but those plans were thrown into disarray when he was diagnosed with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo in March.
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