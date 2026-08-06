Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Adrian Newey is Aston Martin's team principal and is trying to turn things around

F1 legend Adrian Newey has described his Aston Martin team's start to 2026 as 'disastrous', but says there is a silver lining.

Aston Martin started using Honda power units at the beginning of the 2026 season, and were initially excited about it, with Honda having supplied many a championship-winning team in the past.

Yet the Japanese car manufacturers have not so far dealt well with the 2026 regulation changes, producing a power unit which has struggled with both reliability and power output.

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It has not helped Aston Martin's cause, as the Silverstone-based outfit have been fighting right at the back of the grid, despite having signed Newey and Honda to signal their ambition to become a championship-contending outfit.

Aston Martin have scored just one point from the opening 11 grand prix weekends of the season, and both their power unit and Newey-designed AMR26 chassis have been underperforming.

The team did see a positive upturn at the Hungarian Grand Prix, however. After bringing an incredible 16 upgrades to the Hungaroring, Fernando Alonso managed to get into Q2 for the first time this season, while Lance Stroll and Alonso finished the race in 13th and 14th respectively.

Now, team principal Newey has highlighted the 'positives' from the traumatic beginning to the 2026 season.

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Newey proud of blossoming Honda relationship

Aston Martin have been working hard with Honda to try and iron out creases in both the power unit and chassis design that have proved to be so inconsistent.

"After what can only be described as a disastrous start, the positive aspect - because you always look for positives - is that it has fostered a very close working relationship between Honda and Aston Martin," Newey said in quotes reported by Spanish outlet Marca.

Things are at last looking up for Stroll and Alonso.

"We continue to develop that in all areas.

"So I’m very pleased with the progress we’re making from a relationship standpoint. Typically, if relationships improve, performance improves as well."

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