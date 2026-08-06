Audi go on 'full-scale attack' with massive F1 upgrades plan revealed

Audi are set to go on 'full-scale attack' in the second half of the 2026 season, according to reports in German media.

This is the automotive giant's first season as both a power unit manufacturer and as an F1 team, having taken over the Sauber brand at the end of 2025.

The team have had a solid start to their time on the F1 grid, currently sat in eighth in the constructors' championship with 12 points from the opening 11 grand prix weekends of 2026.

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Audi did have a tumultuous start to the season, however, with team principal Jonathan Wheatley leaving after just two race weekends. Project manager Mattia Binotto has had to take on a lot of the day-to-day responsibilities at the team.

Binotto has taken on Wheatley responsibilities.

It's already been confirmed that budget constraints have made it difficult for Audi to bring too many upgrades to their power unit, and they're not expected to make any progress on that side of things until 2027.

But now, German outlet Auto Motor und Sport are reporting that the team are instead going to take a very aggressive path when it comes to their R26 car.

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Audi plot aggressive upgrades timeline

The Hinwil-based outfit reportedly have four more upgrade rounds planned for the second half of the season. Given the fact that there are only 12 race weekends remaining, that means that upgrades will be brought to a third of the remaining races, according to the above publication.

Three of those upgrade packages are described to be 'big steps', as Audi look to capitalise on their rivals going early with upgrades in the first half of the season. Remember that every team is constrained by that hard $215m cost cap.

Audi focused mainly on reliability in the first half of the season, ensuring that the first half of the year would be one where both Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto could at least compete.

But now they are planning on trying to take some big steps forward, towards the likes of Alpine and Racing Bulls.

They are likely to be still developing their 2026 car as late as the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, as they believe that this gives them the best chance to make key learnings for 2027.

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