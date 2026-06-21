Racing driver banned for striking marshal

MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi will play not further role in the weekend

A MotoGP racer has been banned from this weekend's Czechia Grand Prix, after striking a marshal at the Masaryk Circuit.

Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi had crashed out of the Czechia GP sprint race at turn three, and ran over to his gravel-stricken Aprilla RS-GP which was being safely removed by marshals.

But the MotoGP championship leader took offence to something the marshals were doing (he is thought to have been angered by the fact the bike was revving when being moved) and in a viral video on social media, he could be seen both pushing and striking the face of one of the marshals at the circuit.

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Bezzecchi completely lost control, and has been told by officials that he will not be able to take any further part in the Czechia GP weekend.

He was sent up to the stewards' room to plead his case, but they decided that it was too serious an infringement, and opted to ban him from the rest of the weekend.

A subsequent statement put out by MotoGP read: "On 20th June 2026, at 16:07:41 during the MotoGP sprint of the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Czechia, following a crash, you pushed and struck circuit marshals who were trying to recover your machine.

"This is an action prejudicial to the interests of the sport and is therefore an infringement as described in Article 3.3.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, any corrupt or fraudulent act, or any action prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport, carried out by a person or a group of persons occurring during an event.

"For the above reasons the FIM MotoGP stewards' panel has imposed upon you a suspension from the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Czechia. (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations)."

Aprilla Racing initially appealed the penalty, but were unsuccessful in doing so.

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Bezzecchi apologises following race ban

While Bezzecchi was not able to compete on Sunday in the main race which kicked off at 1pm UK time, he was still present at the track, and could be seen apologising to the marshal who had been on the receiving end of his despicable behaviour.

A visibly upset Bezzecchi hugged the marshal, and handed him a present.

Bezzecchi also took to Instagram to issue a statement on the incident and a public apology.

"I would like to apologise to the entire MotoGP community for my behaviour toward the trackside marshal," the statement read.

"I’m also sorry because I know how much effort and sacrifice marshals make to endure our safety.

"This behaviour shouldn’t happen and there is no justification for it. I apologise to everyone, Aprilia Racing and all of my fans."

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