F1 teams 'could push' to have Monaco Grand Prix results cancelled
F1 teams 'could push' to have Monaco Grand Prix results cancelled
McLaren's drivers achieved fifth and a DNF in Monaco
A prominent F1 insider has suggested that some teams may push to make the results of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix null and void.
Alpine successfully managed to launch a right of review into the results of the race, which had seen Pierre Gasly have his podium taken off him due to late penalties being added for speeding in the pit lane.
Gasly was one of several drivers handed very similar penalties during the race, with it being understood that the angle that the drivers were heading into the pits was confusing the sensors. The drivers were all found to have broken the speed limit by 0.1km/h.
Alpine's right of review was successful, reinstating Gasly's podium finish, and dropping Red Bull's Isack Hadjar back down to fourth and McLaren's Oscar Piastri to fifth.
Following the announcement of Gasly's successful appeal, Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull all launched their own right of review into the result, specifically about the removal of Gasly's penalties.
Mercedes have now revealed that they have withdrawn theirs, with it being clear that they would not be able to overturn George Russell's penalties due to him already having served them during the race.
But McLaren in particular seem steadfast about their case.
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Will Monaco GP result be null and void?
McLaren released a strongly-worded statement earlier this week confirming that they would be appealing the decision via the FIA International Court of Appeal , saying that: "In our view, the subsequent removal of penalties creates a situation in which some competitors are disadvantaged by having acted in accordance with the rules and the Stewards’ decisions. Such an outcome risks creating sporting inequity and undermining confidence in the consistent application of the FIA Sporting Regulations."
Now, former Ferrari general manager Peter Windsor has said that McLaren and Red Bull's defiant approach to their respective rights of review could lead to an option that would shake the sport; a null and void of the race result.
"The only thing that could happen now if this continues, and they don't find a solution to it, by which I mean the FIA and the teams, they could well push to have this race declared null and void," Windsor said on his YouTube channel. "Because it will have an impact potentially on the drivers' and constructors' world championship.
"Now, none of us want that to happen. We all want this talk to go away. None of it is good for F1. There's nothing worse than having results changed after a race, it actually belies the definition of the word race, and so what needs to happen first of all, this needs to be sorted out, and it's the only solution I can see.
"I said it rather sarcastically a couple of days ago, but the only solution is going to be a financial one, in my opinion, and the teams that need to be compensated should be compensated financially, and it may be commensurate with any championship position they may lose."
READ MORE: Sky F1 pundit says Lewis Hamilton has done at Ferrari what Charles Leclerc failed to do
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