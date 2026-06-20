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Verstappen in Barcelona

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen exit clause ‘impossible’ to block as three drivers fight for seat

Verstappen in Barcelona — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen exit clause ‘impossible’ to block as three drivers fight for seat

All the latest F1 news from around the world on Saturday, June 20

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen may be free to announce his departure from Red Bull in the coming weeks, according to reports in German media.

Verstappen is strictly speaking contracted with the Milton Keynes-based outfit until the end of the 2028 season, but he does have an exit clause as confirmed by manager Raymond Vermeulen earlier this week.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star under pressure as THREE drivers fight for 2027 seat

F1 silly season is firmly upon us as three young drivers are said to all be vying to replace one of the F1 grid's most experienced racers.

There are a number of big name driver contracts that are set to expire at the end of this year, with many stars of the grid yet to confirm their plans for 2027.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 teams 'could push' to have Monaco Grand Prix results cancelled

A prominent F1 insider has suggested that some teams may push to make the results of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix null and void.

Alpine successfully managed to launch a right of review into the results of the race, which had seen Pierre Gasly have his podium taken off him due to late penalties being added for speeding in the pit lane.

➡️ READ MORE

Fans blast Mercedes after blanking George Russell and praising Lewis Hamilton in Barcelona debrief

Mercedes F1 team have left George Russell fans fuming after failing to mention the British driver in a post debriefing the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Russell crossed the line in P2 last weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and despite Kimi Antonelli retiring from the race, the Italian teenager still took priority over Russell in Mercedes' post-race review on social media.

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Fans of George Russell are fuming after Barcelona.
Fans of George Russell are fuming after Barcelona.

Aston Martin announce Lance Stroll replacement at Austrian Grand Prix

An official statement from Aston Martin F1 team has confirmed that Lance Stroll will be giving up his AMR26 at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix.

At the Barcelona GP last time out, seven drivers stepped aside to hand their F1 machinery to rookie drivers for FP1, and Stroll will do the same at the Red Bull Ring next weekend to make way for another less experienced driver.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari shares spike in €2.2bn boost after Lewis Hamilton triumph

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finally returned to winning ways at the Barcelona Grand Prix last weekend, landing his 106th grand prix win and his first for Ferrari.

And Hamilton’s debut victory with the Scuderia has not only sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 paddock, but it has also produced a major boost to the Italian giant’s share price.

➡️ READ MORE

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