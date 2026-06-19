Ferrari shares spike in €2.2bn boost after Lewis Hamilton triumph
Ferrari shares spike in €2.2bn boost after Lewis Hamilton triumph
The Ferrari share price has soared since Hamilton's victory
Lewis Hamilton’s first victory for Ferrari has not only sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 paddock, but it has also produced a major boost to the Italian giant’s share price.
The seven-time world champion finally delivered his first grand prix win in red at the Barcelona Grand Prix on Sunday, ending his long wait for victory with the Scuderia.
Hamilton crossed the line ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli retiring late on after an electrical issue.
The result was an emotional breakthrough for Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in 2025 in search of an elusive eighth world title.
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Ferrari shares rise after Hamilton win
But the impact of Hamilton’s win has stretched beyond the circuit.
Ferrari’s Milan-listed shares closed at €306.85 on Friday, before the Barcelona race weekend reached its conclusion.
By the end of trading on Monday, the first market session after Hamilton’s victory, the stock had climbed to €319.35.
That represented a rise of €12.50 per share, or roughly 4.1 per cent.
Based on Ferrari’s reported 176.982 million shares outstanding, that move would equate to an increase of around €2.2billion in the company’s market value.
In simple terms, while Hamilton was celebrating one of the most significant wins of his glittering F1 career, Ferrari’s stock market value was also enjoying a sizeable jump.
Hamilton gives Ferrari fresh momentum
Hamilton’s win was his first for Ferrari, his 106th career victory, and a major statement after a difficult start to life in red.
It also arrived at a crucial moment in the 2026 championship, with Antonelli’s retirement allowing Hamilton to close the gap in the drivers’ standings.
Ferrari have long sold more than just cars, with their F1 image central to the power of the brand.
And after Hamilton finally delivered the moment fans had been waiting for, the markets appeared to respond positively too.
READ MORE: Sky F1 pundit says Lewis Hamilton has done at Ferrari what Charles Leclerc failed to do
READ MORE: Verstappen jets in to the UK as Red Bull exit rumours swirl
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