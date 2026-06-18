Max Verstappen jets in to Red Bull UK base with F1 future still in doubt
Max Verstappen jets in to Red Bull UK base with F1 future still in doubt
Verstappen's future is the topic of much speculation
Max Verstappen jetted in to Red Bull's UK base on Thursday with speculation continuing to rage about his F1 future.
The 28-year-old Dutchman landed in his private jet ahead of an expected visit to the team's factory in Milton Keynes.
The visit comes as doubts remain over whether the four-time world champion will still be with the team next season. His current contract runs through to 2028, but there is an exit clause, confirmed by his manager Raymond Vermeulen.
The clause will become active if Verstappen is outside the top two in the championship standings by the time of the summer break in late July. He is currently languishing in seventh after an inconsistent start to the season.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'makes Mercedes decision' as exit clause confirmed
Verstappen heads for Milton Keynes
Verstappen's visit to England is not unexpected, it is a natural move for a team which is struggling to hit a groove after a tumultuous start to the season. The Dutchman has been highly vocal about the sport's new regulations, even talking potential retirement.
Last week he paid an equally high-profile to Red Bull's Austrian headquarters for a meeting with company chiefs. Reports suggest the meeting ended without the superstar driver committing his long-term future to the team.
Vermeulen, speaking earlier this week, maintains that Verstappen's first choice would be to remain at Red Bull, but added that his client should always have a chance to win. So the pressure is squarely on the team to deliver a car capable of challenging for wins.
The team most strongly linked with a move for Verstappen is Mercedes, which up to last weekend had claimed victory in every race since those hated 2026 regulations came into play.
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