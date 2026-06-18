There appears to be a twist in the latest saga over Max Verstappen potentially moving to Mercedes.

The four-time world champion has reportedly made a decision on leaving Red Bull, with the news enough to prompt a reaction from his father Jos Verstappen.

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Max Verstappen manager confirms Red Bull exit clause: 'He should have the chance to win'

It is official, Max Verstappen does have an exit clause in his Red Bull F1 contract with his manager Raymond Vermeulen speaking publicly for the first time about the four-time world champion's future.

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The 28-year-old Dutchman currently has a deal through to 2028, but has yet to commit his long-term future to the Milton Keynes team.

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Vermeulen says there IS an exit clause.

Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed

It appears that congratulations are in order for Bernie Collins and Ryan McGarva!

Pictures have emerged from a beautiful wedding between the Sky Sports F1 analyst and her new husband, at a gorgeous location in County Cavan, Ireland.

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Lewis Hamilton title boost with Ferrari poised to unleash new power unit

Lewis Hamilton is set to receive another boost in his pursuit of Kimi Antonelli in the F1 title race.

Hamilton and Ferrari appeared to level the playing field with Mercedes thanks to a raft of aero upgrades in Barcelona, and now there is more help on the way at Maranello.

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FIA summon Mercedes to meeting as Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again

F1's governing body, the FIA, have summoned Mercedes to a meeting regarding the right of review they submitted over the controversial decision to reinstate Pierre Gasly's Monaco Grand Prix podium.

Despite crossing the line in P3 at the race in the principality earlier this month, Alpine F1 star Gasly was promptly demoted to P4 after a five-second penalty was added to his finishing time for exceeding the pitlane speed limit.

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F1 star delighted after Red Bull return: 'Good to be back'

Yuki Tsunonda has revealed he was thrilled to back in a Formula 1 car following his return to a Red Bull seat.

Tsunoda was in F1 for five years before falling off the grid at the end of 2025 having driven for Red Bull for all but the first two races of the the season.

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