close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Red Bull Logo, Generic, Social

F1 star delighted after Red Bull return: 'Good to be back'

Red Bull Logo, Generic, Social — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star delighted after Red Bull return: 'Good to be back'

Back so soon?

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

Yuki Tsunonda has revealed he was thrilled to back in a Formula 1 car following his return to a Red Bull seat.

Tsunoda was in F1 for five years before falling off the grid at the end of 2025 having driven for Red Bull for all but the first two races of the the season.

Previously he had been at Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls since 2021, stepping up to replace Liam Lawson after the latter was sensationally dropped after just two races of the 2025 campaign.

However, the Japanese star struggled up against Max Verstappen and lost his F1 place at the end of the season, although he now serves as test and reserve driver for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner prepares bid, Mercedes worry

Yuki Tsunoda back on track at Red Bull

But on Wednesday, the 26-year-old confirmed he had returned to the Red Bull cockpit, taking part in a Testing of Previous Car test (TPC) at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday won by Lewis Hamilton.

Tsunoda claimed that under hot conditions in Spain, he did over 120 laps to help Red Bull, who have endured a poor start to the season with just one podium at the coming through Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Tsunoda said on X: "Still smiling after two race distances in the Barcelona heat. So good to be back behind the wheel, feels like I never left."

Yuki Tsunoda struggled as Max Verstappen's team-mate in 2025
Yuki Tsunoda struggled as Max Verstappen's team-mate in 2025

TPC tests usually involve F1 cars older than more than two years, but due to the massive change of rules for 2026, cars from last season can now be used for TPC purposes.

As such, Tsunoda appeared to be driving the RB21 that he featured in for the team last year. Although it's his first time back on track for a test he has previously driven cars more than a decade old in his new test role.

He has piloted the RB7 and RB8, most notably back in April at Istanbul Park, which hosted the former Turkish Grand Prix, for a Red Bull promotional video.

Ferrari test in Barcelona

While Red Bull were testing at Barcelona, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Cadillac were also on track undergoing tyre tests for F1 tyre supplier Pirelli.

Charles Leclerc was back behind the wheel for Ferrari, while Jacques Crawford was in the Aston Martin and former F1 star Guanyu Zhou in the Cadillac.

READ MORE: FIA summon Mercedes to meeting as Monaco GP result could be changed again

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed

READ MORE: Max Verstappen manager confirms Red Bull exit clause

Related

F1 Red Bull Yuki Tsunoda

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen makes decision on 'Mercedes F1 offer' claims insider

Max Verstappen makes decision on 'Mercedes F1 offer' claims insider

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen manager confirms Red Bull exit clause: 'He should have the chance to win'

Max Verstappen manager confirms Red Bull exit clause: 'He should have the chance to win'

  • Today 18:57
F1 is 'a complete mess' claims top insider, this is his radical plan to end the 'nonsense'

F1 is 'a complete mess' claims top insider, this is his radical plan to end the 'nonsense'

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton brings wedding to a halt after epic Barcelona Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton brings wedding to a halt after epic Barcelona Grand Prix victory

  • 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed

Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed

  • Today 19:45
FIA summon Mercedes to meeting as Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again

FIA summon Mercedes to meeting as Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again

  • Today 17:55

Just in

21:57
F1 is 'a complete mess' claims top insider, this is his radical plan to end the 'nonsense'
21:15
Lewis Hamilton brings wedding to a halt after epic Barcelona Grand Prix victory
20:27
Max Verstappen makes decision on 'Mercedes F1 offer' claims insider
19:45
Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed
18:57
Max Verstappen manager confirms Red Bull exit clause: 'He should have the chance to win'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 is 'a complete mess' claims top insider, this is his radical plan to end the 'nonsense' Latest F1 News

F1 is 'a complete mess' claims top insider, this is his radical plan to end the 'nonsense'

1 hour ago
Max Verstappen makes decision on 'Mercedes F1 offer' claims insider Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen makes decision on 'Mercedes F1 offer' claims insider

3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed

Today 19:45
FIA summon Mercedes to meeting as Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again FIA News

FIA summon Mercedes to meeting as Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again

Today 17:55
Ontdek het op Google Play
x