Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed

It appears that congratulations are in order for Bernie Collins and Ryan McGarva!

Pictures have emerged from a beautiful wedding between the Sky Sports F1 analyst and her new husband, at a gorgeous location in County Cavan, Ireland.

Photographer Fra Lucchesi posted 20 pictures from the event on Instagram on Wednesday morning, captioned 'Congratulations Bernie and Ryan'.

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It's not immediately clear when the wedding took place – other than it being unlikely that it was over an F1 race weekend, with Collins' fellow Sky Sports presenters David Croft, Karun Chandhok and Simon Lazenby all pictured in one slide of the post with their ties around their heads.

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Aston Martin congratulate Bernie Collins on wedding

Commenters on the post included Collins' former employers Aston Martin ('Congratulations!') and her fellow F1 strategist-turned-TV analyst Ruth Buscombe, who wrote 'Absolutely Stunning! Congratulation to both of you!'

Collins and McGarva got engaged at the very end of 2024, with the former Aston Martin strategist revealing last year: "Ryan and I met a long time ago through motorsport, but the proposal came as a total surprise. Ryan actually got down on one ski and proposed during a ski trip to Tignes in the French Alps."

She also revealed in an interview with the Irish Examiner last month that they had moved to Scotland in the autumn, saying: "We were looking at new-builds and modern houses with access to the airport but then we found this 150-year-old stone house with views of a loch.

"We’ve done the first cold winter in the house which was a baptism of fire, so we’re looking forward to the summer coming in and over time we’ll do a bit of work to get it where it needs to be. It’s such a lovely antidote to the busyness of life – normally with F1 there’s a lot of travel, you’re usually in a city with a lot of people and there’s a lot of noise. This is a world removed from that."

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