Ferrari are really innovating in 2026

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are still basking in the glory of that spectacular Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix victory, and we are gradually getting a clearer picture of just how they achieved it.

The Scuderia's innovative approach was hard to miss as Hamilton secured his first victory for the Scuderia, finishing an impressive 19 seconds ahead of the previously dominant Mercedes driven by George Russell.

Now reports from Italy say it wasn't just about Lewis and it wasn't just about that virtual safety car, the team also benefited from a groundbreaking feature which Ferrari unveiled over the weekend in Barcelona.

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The team in red arrived in Spain with an updated SF-26 comprising of several new components, but crucially it had also invested considerable effort into developing state-of-the-art wheels in collaboration with Japanese supplier BBS.

According to Motorsport.com in Italy, these newly engineered wheels offer significant advantages by keeping tyre temperatures much lower.

This means the SF-26 has an inbuilt advantage in races like Sunday's.

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F1 teams can now develop their own wheels

During the ground-effect era, the FIA imposed strict rules that required all teams to use identical wheels. With the relaxation of these regulations, teams have now embraced the opportunity to innovate.

While Mercedes opted for OZ Racing wheels to accelerate tyre warming in Canada, Ferrari has exploited their new rear wheel design to insulate the heat generated by the braking system.

This innovation prevents excessive radiation of heat from the wheel to the tires.

Ferrari appear to have aced it with wheel innovation.

Brake drum innovations

In addition to upgrading their wheels, Ferrari refined the design of their brake drums to work in perfect harmony.

The team devised a technique which creates a small air space within the brake drums, allowing cool air to circulate between dual carbon layers.

This specially engineered ventilation isn’t about cooling the discs or calipers. Instead, the wheels - crafted from forged magnesium - are designed to effectively dissipate heat, preventing unwanted temperature transfer to the tires.

This advanced configuration enables Ferrari’s wheels and brake drums to channel warmth to the tires when they are cold, helping them reach optimal operating temperatures more quickly.

At the same time, it minimises the risk of overheating, reducing tyre wear - a crucial advantage as demonstrated in Barcelona.

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