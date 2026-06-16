F1 driver replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari claims 'he got lucky'
F1 driver replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari claims 'he got lucky'
Lewis Hamilton romped to victory in Barcelona, but Carlos Sainz wasn't convinced
Former Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz, who was replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the team, has suggested that the seven-time world champion has been 'lucky' with the timing of the regulation changes in the sport.
Hamilton claimed victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last weekend in what was his first grand prix victory as a Ferrari driver.
The 41-year-old replaced Sainz at Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, and had high levels to live up to after Sainz had claimed two grand prix wins in 2024.
But Hamilton really struggled in his first season, not picking up a single grand prix podium and finishing 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship.
In 2026, however, Hamilton has been rejuvenated, picking up three grand prix podiums before claiming his first Ferrari grand prix win last weekend at the Barcelona GP.
He is only 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, as he hunts an unprecedented eighth world championship victory.
Now, Sainz has revealed just what has sparked this turnaround in form from his rival and successor at Ferrari.
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix
Hamilton saved by 2026 regulation changes
The 2026 regulation changes offered Hamilton the chance to ditch the previous generation of cars in which he had only won two grands prix across four seasons.
Since then, he's been reinvigorated. Sainz believes that this is vital for career success, being able to work on a new car design so that it can be adapted to your own driving style and skill level.
"That's what defines your career," Sainz explained to media after the Barcelona GP. "You go to a team with a car you don't like and spend three years there without adapting. Or without the car adapting to you. You feel like you're missing a car, don't you?
"But then you go to a team with a car you like and you feel like a god. It's a much more complicated sport, and Lewis [Hamilton] deserves credit for turning it around," he acknowledged.
Later, Sainz said: "The change in regulations was his luck. If he continues with last year's car, we won't see this Hamilton."
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