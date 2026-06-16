Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell prepare £45m to buy iconic TV mansion

Right then. Are you nice and settled? The most upper-class English story of the week has just dropped, involving everyone's favourite Oxfordshire residents Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell.

You might have seen on social media that there's a £45millon mansion for sale (or not, the algorithm can be so picky). The reason it's of particular interest is because it doubled as Netherfield, home of the foppish Mr Bingley, for the iconic 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice - and the best, thank you Jennifer Ehle.

The actual name of the estate is Edgcote House, built between 1748 and 1754 on the site of the Battle of Edgcote (1469) which later came into the possession of Thomas Cromwell and Anne of Cleves. It was then the Chauncy family that owned the estate from 1546 and for a further 270 years, during which Edgcote House was rebuilt in the mid-18th century.

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However, in the 20th century Edgcote, under the Courage family, became renowned for its horseracing, home to Point-to-Point races...which may explain the interest of prospective buyers Horner and Halliwell.

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Horner and Halliwell eye Pride and Prejudice mansion

Horner and Halliwell currently reside in a £9.2million mansion on the Oxfordshire border with Northamptonshire near Banbury. Their estate features an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, alongside extensive tables and equestrian facilities, as the couple run and breed horses for competition.

Their idyllic country life, however, hasn't come without it trials and the famous pair have been embroiled in a number of neighbourhood disputes, most famously over the status of an 'illegal pizza oven' (we did warn you this was the most upper-class story you'll come across).

According to The Sun, Horner and Halliwell could be tempted by the Grade I listed property in Edgcote and could make the move five miles away, reporting that the couple had already viewed the property several times and are keen to buy.

Their source continued: "Geri and Christian know all about Edgcote, living so near. To live there would be a dream. They have been to look round several times and are desperate to own the property."

The property comes with 1,704 acres, 31 houses, cottages and flats, formal gardens, Pleasure Grounds, an 8.6-acre lake fed by the River Cherwell and its own private racecourse.

Included in the portfolio of 31 houses is a Grade II Listed Rectory, traditional Mill House and three farmhouses.

Furthermore, the report adds: “Christian and Geri have had run-ins with local planning officers at their home so would welcome a move.

“They have viewed Edgcote and their agents have held discussions with owners to acquire the estate.”

Rightmove link for anyone with very deep pockets.https://t.co/4BvJVFY56K — Alexandra Wilson (@amwilson_opera) June 5, 2026

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