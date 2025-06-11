close global

Geri Halliwell dishes the details on her and Christian Horner’s home life

Geri Halliwell-Horner has provided a rare insight into her home life with husband Christian Horner, including the habit that makes the F1 team principal cross.

For a couple frequently in the spotlight, Halliwell and Horner’s home life is unsurprisingly lavish, splitting their time between two family estates in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The couple’s mansion reportedly includes a stable of horses, a boating lake and even submitted plans to build an outdoor swimming pool at their Grade II listed property - which drew the ire of local residents.

However, Halliwell is quick to remind us that despite their life of luxury, the family are really like everyone else when it comes to enjoying some down time at their million pound mansion.

“So these are the fun things we do,” she said in conversation with The Times.

“We walk the dogs together, we like walking. I bought him a goldendoodle for his birthday. I hid the puppy in a phone box and handed it to him.”

Halliwell is referencing their cockapoo Otis, who joined the family in 2023 and has since been pictured bounding about the Halliwell-Horner estate attempting to cause mischief - and after being briefly shut inside a telephone box like Doctor Who, who can blame him?

Inside Geri and Christian Horner’s home life

Horner and Halliwell are also family orientated, with the couple sharing a son Monty alongside children from previous relationships, Bluebell Halliwell and Olivia Horner.

The former Spice Girl continued to paint a picture of familial bliss, and also revealed her household antics that annoy Horner in a rare insight into their daily life.

“We’re very much old-school and family focused. He loves doing barbecues — it’s a real man thing,” Halliwell-Horner continued.

“He’s very tidy. I might leave things around, which makes him a bit cross.”

Despite their hectic schedules, Horner and Halliwell are not immune to a TV show binge...and a spontaneous bit of fun in the kitchen.

“We’ll find a TV series that we lock into. I’ll try my best not to watch it when he goes away. I waited for him before finishing Severance," she concluded.

“We like playing games too. The other day, in the kitchen, we were playing 20 questions — you’ve got to guess what the object is. We’re quite silly.”

