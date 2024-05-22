Home sweet Horner: Christian and Geri win big despite protests

Christian Horner and wife, Geri, have received some welcome good news after months of waiting.
It's been an eventful year for the pair, thanks to ongoing speculation regarding their home life, as well as having to deal with many challenges within the world of Formula 1.
The Red Bull principal first hit the headlines back in February, having been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female employee within the team, an allegation he was cleared of following an internal investigation.
Following that, Red Bull were rocked by the news that chief technician Adrian Newey would be leaving his post early next year, ending a highly successful relationship which has yielded 13 titles across two dominant spells.
Speculation over the future of three-time world champion Max Verstappen has also recently emerged, with the Dutchman believed to be considering his options.
Cause for celebration
Now, there is finally some reason for cheer for the Horner family.
After reaching out to West Northamptonshire Council confirmed to GPFans that the couple have been successful in receiving permission to build an outdoor pool at their property - despite several neighbours initially raising objections to the plans.
A number of complaints had been submitted to the local authority in protest of the proposals, with the main concerns relating to increased noise levels in the area.
On documents available on the council's website, one local said: "It would be the height of disrespect to be standing in the churchyard during an internment to be distracted by screaming, shouting and splashing from a short distance away."
Another response noted: "It has historically been a peaceful and quiet part of the village."
