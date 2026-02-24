Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell 'Pizzagate' row takes new twist

Axed F1 boss Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell have been painted the local villains in their pizza oven row, but a new message of support has emerged for the A-List pair.

A curmudgeonly dispute has long reigned over the charming Northamptonshire village of Marston St Lawrence, after Horner and Halliwell sparked neighbourhood fury by building an oak-framed pergola and pizza oven in their garden.

The seemingly innocuous addition led to criticism that the construction was ruining an 'unspoilt view' of the historic church, and was developed despite planning permission for the pergola and oven being refused by the local council.

A spokesman from West Northamptonshire Council's heritage team said on the refusal: "Whilst well-constructed, the pergola lies in direct sight of the church when viewed from this garden area to the east of the house and detracts from views of the church, which is Grade-I listed and therefore impacts its setting.

"It is worth also noting that a pizza oven has been constructed in red brick with a flue. Based on its construction, I would consider this development. This flue is also visible over the wall, which cumulatively is considered to have a harmful impact on the setting of the listed building."

But that wasn't the end of the controversy...

Local fury at Horner and Halliwell

One local was further enraged by the 'fairy lights' wrapped around the pergola and accused Horner and Halliwell of 'rubbing their noses in it'.

Now, however a Horner-Halliwell supporter has emerged via a letter to West Northamptonshire Council, revealed only to be from a 'neighbour'.

It read: "The Pergola to which this application pertains is beautifully made, with the materials used being sympathetic to the aesthetics of the area, and does not impact on the visual amenity of either the applicant property nor that of neighbouring properties.

"It does not block light, spoil views or impact on the character or provenance of the conservation area. The repeated negative comments and complaints that the developments seem to attract are conversely preventing the applicant from improving and maintaining an expensive and important historical property to a standard that few could otherwise afford.

"The Pizza oven would no more impact the air quality and amenity of the applicant property (and those around) than the open fires, coal fires and log burners that are found in almost every home in the village, not to mention the frequent bonfires conducted by other residents on the properties and lands of adjacent neighbours.

"Both components of the plans are prudent additions to a family home within a rural village environment."

