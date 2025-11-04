Axed Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell have come under fire from their neighbours for building without permission at their £9.2million Oxfordshire mansion.

Horner and Halliwell live on the Oxfordshire border in Marston Saint Lawrence, near Banbury, and have drawn the ire of locals for the construction of a summer house that was apparently built without permission.

According to planning official Forrest Childs, he had refused permission to build an oak-framed pergola and gazebo at the couple’s mansion and that the unauthorised developments had spoilt the view 'to and from' the historic church.

He wrote: "Both structures are located between the Grade II listed house and Grade I listed Church of St. Lawrence.

"The Conservation Officer has raised concerns over the scale, appearance and positioning of the pergola.

"Whilst noted as well-constructed, the pergola lies in direct sight of the church when viewed from this garden area to the east of the house and detracts from views of the church, which is Grade I listed and therefore impacts its setting.

"The Grade I listed church was considered to have an unspoilt immediate setting prior to the construction of these buildings."

Locals have their say on Halliwell-Horner construction

Several locals have submitted objections to the application and enforcement action could see the structures being forcibly removed.

Childs added: “The gazebo sits around 1.3m above the boundary wall and is visible from the public realm.

“The pergola sits marginally below the boundary wall and cannot be viewed from the public realm, however, is prominent within the immediate setting of the listed dwelling.

“The proposed development, by reason its size, positioning and appearance, would result in an unacceptable form of development, and would be considered an unsympathetic addition within the curtilage of the listed building.”

One local argued: “The council would have been onsite to know this construction has been built for at least four months when signing off a swimming pool and other construction.

"Questions need to be asked and answered. Somehow, a 30-foot-long pergola was missed."

Another local argued that more had been built, including a sauna block, and added: "This has already been built, along with a sauna block higher than the wall, which in a conservation area is unacceptable."

A third added: “This was once a beautiful, quaint property and plot in this conservation area. Where are you inspectors, or do the rules not apply here?"

The heritage team added: "It is worth also noting that a pizza oven has been constructed in red brick with a flue.

"Based on its construction, I would consider this development.

"This flue is also visible over the wall and which cumulatively is considered to have a harmful impact of the setting of the listed building."

This isn’t the first time Horner and Halliwell’s planning has drawn the ire of local residents, and last year the couple were granted permission to construct a second pool despite protestations from neighbours.

