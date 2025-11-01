Red Bull boss announces three race SHOOTOUT for 2026 seat

Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has admitted that he's still not sure who will be his second driver for the 2026 season.

The seat opposite Max Verstappen has been something of a poisoned chalice in recent years, with Sergio Perez finishing 285 points behind the Dutchman last year before his entirely predictable exit.

Liam Lawson stepped in for Perez to start this season, but lasted just two disastrous race weekends before being replaced with long-time junior team driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda's performances have also been put under the microscope over the course of the year (he currently sits 17th in the championship with just 28 points, having gone on a run of seven races without a single point over the summer. Racing Bulls youngster Isack Hadjar is currently favourite to take over in his seat.

Mekies still unsure on Verstappen team-mate

The team had hinted that they would make their decision for 2026 after the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, but Mekies has now pledged to give his drivers 'as many chances' as possible – although a choice will be made before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“We will take all the time we need," he explained to the media.

"Give these guys as many chances as they can have to demonstrate on track who was the best.”

Asked if that meant the team could end the season in Abu Dhabi without knowing their driver lineup for next year, he said: “No, it will be before.”

Tsunoda has had something of a resurgence since his awful summer, scoring points at three of the last six grands prix and closing the pace gap to his team-mate Verstappen.

Mekies admitted as much after the Mexican Grand Prix, saying: “I think Yuki had his best weekend in a long time. We have said that a few times, but it is true. He was very, very close in quali to Max. I think it was two-tenths in Q2.

“Yuki is making steps forward, the other kids are making steps forward as well, so we have no reason to rush a decision, so we will take a bit more time.”

Another question for the Red Bull organisation to answer is whether Tsunoda is demoted back down to Racing Bulls in the event of him losing his seat, or whether he's jettisoned entirely in favour of bringing in a new face.

Arvid Lindblad is the driver in the frame for a vacant Racing Bulls seat, with Mekies saying after an FP1 appearance last weekend: “I think he did a great job. It's so difficult to step up in FP1, so difficult.

"It's very different to test days – you don't have much tyres, you don't have many laps, and he did just a very good job. You have seen on the timesheets, but he was very calm, he gave all the right feedback, didn't put a foot wrong, didn't break the car.

“So, honestly, he has impressed us on that FP1, no question about that. And we look forward to the next time in the car, towards the end of the year. To have a decision, as we said, as much as we accept that everyone would like us to decide, the truth is we are not in a rush."

