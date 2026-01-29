Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell accused of 'trolling' neighbours in pizza row

Ex-Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has been accused of attempting to troll his neighbours along with wife Geri Halliwell after re-submitting planning permission for their 'illegal pizza oven'.

The celebrity couple previously found themselves at the centre of a bizarre row over the partially built pizza oven and summer house which had been constructed at their Marston St. Lawrence home, near Banbury.

West Northamptonshire Council planning official Forrest Childs claimed to have refused permission for the oak-framed pergola and gazebo to be built at the Horner-Halliwell mansion, with the unauthorised developments said to now be spoiling the view of a nearby Grade-I listed historic church.

Several neighbours submitted objections to the previous application and it was even reported back in November that the structures may have to be torn down.

But according to the West Northamptonshire Council planning records, Horner and Halliwell re-submitted their application for full planning permission to Childs once again on January 12.

North Elevation design plans. Image Credit: West Northamptonshire Council.

READ MORE: Red Bull testing disaster sends Newey warning

Horner & Halliwell slammed by neighbours after building work at multi-million mansion

The ex-Red Bull boss and his wife have now reportedly faced backlash from locals due to the building work at their £9.2m mansion, with one neighbour accusing them of showing a "complete disregard" for the regulations and "rubbing our nose" in it by putting fairy lights on the partially built structure.

A spokesman from West Northamptonshire Council's heritage team said: "Whilst well-constructed, the pergola lies in direct sight of the church when viewed from this garden area to the east of the house and detracts from views of the church, which is Grade-I listed and therefore impacts its setting.

"It is worth also noting that a pizza oven has been constructed in red brick with a flue.

"Based on its construction, I would consider this development.

"This flue is also visible over the wall, which cumulatively is considered to have a harmful impact on the setting of the listed building."

READ MORE: The Newey track that could make Aston Martin world champions

Related