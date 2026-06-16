Lewis Hamilton launched a passionate defence of his record as an F1 driver following his stunning victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion, the most successful driver in the history of the sport, sitting atop the all-time lists of grand prix victories, pole positions and podiums.

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Ferrari chairman John Elkann reaches out to Lewis Hamilton after team controversy

Ferrari chairman John Elkann had a message for Lewis Hamilton after his tremendous victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix - months on from that high-profile controversy.

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The name 'John Elkann' is likely met with a raised eyebrow in the circles of Hamilton fans, thanks to his decision to go nuclear at the end of 2025.

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Aston Martin chief confirms Adrian Newey decision after Barcelona misery

Aston Martin F1 chief Mike Krack says the team is fully behind Adrian Newey's decision to delay major upgrades until the summer break.

The expensively-assembled team had a disastrous start to the 2026 season, only picking up one point from their opening seven race weekends, and they have failed to finish several grands prix as they struggle with reliability issues from their Honda power unit.

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Adrian Newey decision has been confirmed by Aston Martin.

Toto Wolff hints at Russell-Antonelli contract change if Mercedes stars collide

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that there could be a change coming to his drivers' contracts.

Wolff is currently trying to manage the dynamic between his two drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who are both going for the world championship.

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Yuki Tsunoda U-turn after Red Bull return confirmed

Red Bull have performed a U-Turn on axed star Yuki Tsunoda who will get behind the wheel of F1 machinery this week.

After a disappointing stint at Red Bull last year, Tsunoda was replaced by Isack Hadjar for the 2026 season. Thankfully for Hadjar, he hasn't been under the same scrutiny as previous second drivers, with Red Bull's poor performance largely masking any gap to team-mate Max Verstappen.

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Lewis Hamilton has Italian media snapping with 'colossal revenge' after Barcelona win

The Italian F1 media have hailed Lewis Hamilton after his landmark first victory with the team at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

It's been a long road to success with Ferrari for Hamilton. Last year was arguably the most difficult of his entire career, the first season he failed to claim a podium in Formula 1.

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Fernando Alonso's 'last dance' - new F1 team emerges to sign veteran

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso could have an option to escape from his Aston Martin nightmare, according to reports in Italian media.

Alonso is currently struggling right at the back of the pack with Aston Martin, despite the fact that the team have brought in design legend Adrian Newey and a lucrative power unit deal with Honda.

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Honda make Red Bull F1 return with confirmed test

Honda will return with Red Bull F1 team after parting ways as engine suppliers last year.

The dawn of the new regulations saw major changes at Milton Keynes with Red Bull launching their very own Powertrains project. And it just so happens that Red Bull's power unit was deemed the best performing - at least in regards to the ICE Performance Index - in comparison to established rivals Mercedes, Ferrari and Honda.

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