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Stefano Domenicali, Christian Horner in conversation

F1 News Today: Christian Horner prepares bid, Mercedes worry

Stefano Domenicali, Christian Horner in conversation — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Christian Horner prepares bid, Mercedes worry

All the major F1 news on Wednesday June 17

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

The former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner is rumoured to be raising some serious funds.

And the reason why might surprise you...

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Mercedes worry as 'Achilles heel' fears raised

Mercedes may have won six of the seven F1 rounds in 2026, but they have one major problem holding them back from winning a title.

At present Mercedes are unreachable for their rivals. Every grand prix qualifying pole position has gone to either George Russell or Kimi Antonelli in 2026, and between them they have hoovered up most of the race victories.

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Jeremy Clarkson reveals desire to be part of Formula 1

Jeremy Clarkson has hinted that he might one day want to be part of F1, after congratulating seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on his race victory.

Hamilton won the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last weekend, securing his first Ferrari grand prix victory, and his 106th overall career race win.

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Jeremy Clarkson is no stranger to the world of F1
Jeremy Clarkson is no stranger to the world of F1

Where's Max Verstappen? How Red Bull have snuffed out their brightest star

Does anyone know where Max Verstappen's gone? 5 ft 11. Dutch. Likes drinking a G&T and driving at the Nurburgring (not together).

He used to be everywhere. Snatching an eighth world title from Lewis Hamilton. Winning every race for about a year. Even when he wasn't supposed to be in a title fight, he was like: 'Hey McLaren! I know you've got the best car, but I'm still pretty fast. So, how about I challenge you for the title? Okay?'

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New FIA rule change blows F1 title race wide open

An important FIA rule change may have blown the F1 title race wide open according to a prominent insider.

Lewis Hamilton closed to within 41 points of runaway leader Kimi Antonelli with a brilliant victory at Sunday's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

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