Jeremy Clarkson reveals desire to be part of Formula 1
Jeremy Clarkson reveals desire to be part of Formula 1
Which team might Jeremy Clarkson become a part of?
Jeremy Clarkson has hinted that he might one day want to be part of F1, after congratulating seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on his race victory.
Hamilton won the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last weekend, securing his first Ferrari grand prix victory, and his 106th overall career race win.
As well as the 41-year-old's success, his fellow Brits Lando Norris and George Russell were also on the podium at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
It was the first time that all podium sitters have been from one country since the 1983 San Marino Grand Prix, and the first time all three podium sitters were British since the 1968 US GP.
British presenter Clarkson - star of Top Gear, The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm - took to X to congratulate Norris, Russell and Hamilton. "Great to see three Brits on the podium in Barcelona," he said, before making an observation: "Just a shame the winner was sponsored by an Italian beer," referring to Ferrari's partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.
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Does Clarkson want to sponsor an F1 team?
Clarkson then went on to suggest that, in the future, he wants his own Oxfordshire-based lager to be sponsoring the winning F1 team.
The Brit opened Hawkstone Brewery back in 2021, which sells both cider and beer.
Continuing the discussion later on X, Clarkson said: "One day, I hope Hawkstone is big enough to sponsor an F1 team. But which one?"
Good question, Jeremy.
There's no doubt that Clarkson shares a friendly relationship with former Red Bull boss Christian Horner, but he no longer has a home in F1.
The closest team to Hawkstone's base in Cheltenham would be the Haas UK facility, although that team is American-owned, while Alpine's Enstone base is not too far away either.
Clarkson and Flavio Briatore have crossed paths before, most notably on an episode of Top Gear back in 2011, and so that could make Alpine an option for the presenter's brewery.
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