Audi confirm F1 engine decision for 2027
Audi confirm F1 engine decision for 2027
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Audi will not introduce major power unit updates this season. Instead, the German team has decided to shift its focus and budget toward the 2027 season.
Allan McNish, the team’s racing director, clarified the reasoning behind this strategy during an event in Hungary.
Earlier this year, the team struggled with a performance gap of over four per cent compared to the leading engine.
This deficit granted them extra development time through the FIA’s ADUO system. Audi quickly capitalised on this opportunity by rolling out an update in Spain that enhanced the engine’s drivability.
Speaking with Motorsport, McNish explained, “We made a modest improvement in Barcelona with ADUO, a small tweak that set us on the right path. The major upgrades are slated for 2027, so until then, expect no significant changes to our power unit.”
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Budget concerns
The decision to ease off on further development of the current engine aligns closely with the team’s financial strategy. McNish stressed the importance of managing resources carefully.
“Everyone needs to balance when to roll out updates for both the chassis and the power unit against where to allocate the budget,” he said in Hungary.
“You can’t spend everything at once—you have to preserve your resources for future battles. It’s all about managing expectations over several seasons, not just one.”
|Engine
|Teams
|Upgrades
|Red Bull Powertrains
|Red Bull, Racing Bulls
|Benchmark
|Mercedes
|McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Alpine
|One Upgrade
|Ferrari
|Haas, Cadillac, Ferrari
|Two Upgrades
|Audi
|Audi
|Two Upgrades
|Honda
|Aston Martin
|Two Upgrades
Aston Martin and Honda contrast
McNish also noted that additional improvements to the Audi R26’s chassis are on the agenda for the second half of the season.
This deliberate pause stands in stark contrast to rivals such as Honda for the Aston Martin team. Despite trailing by more than four per cent, the Japanese manufacturer is aggressively working to close the gap.
Honda recently showcased a new power unit specification during a media day at the Hungaroring, with the major update set to make its official race debut next month at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.
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