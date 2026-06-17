close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis hamilton celebrates next to a P1 at the Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 saviour after hitting rock bottom at Ferrari

Lewis hamilton celebrates next to a P1 at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 saviour after hitting rock bottom at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has lift-off at Ferrari

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

Lewis Hamilton has revealed exactly what it was that kept the seven-time F1 champion going as he struggled in his first year at Ferrari.

Hamilton's time at Ferrari looks to be playing out in true Hollywood blockbuster fashion.

The initial hype, excitement and build-up; followed by a crushing low that very few believe he could come back from.

But now, having stood on the top step of the podium in red for the first time in his F1 career - Hamilton's redemption arc is complete. And what a comeback it was.

The 41-year-old looked down on the canvas in 2025 as not a single person in the world of F1 failed to question whether leaving Mercedes really was the right idea.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton won thanks to 'groundbreaking' new Ferrari innovation

Lewis Hamilton: I owe it all to my fans

But rather than wallow in self-pity, Hamilton believed he could turn things around.

And the F1 superstar has now revealed that it was the support of his fans that kept him going when times got tough.

"I couldn't have done this without this amazing team and the support I've had from them for the last year, even more so coming into this year after such a difficult year," he said.

"My fans really saved me through such a difficult moment last year.

"Every day I've been having this dream since I was a kid. They just mentioned that in 1996 Michael won here for Ferrari and I remember watching the red car and always wondering what it would be like to be winning in that car and what it would be like to stand on that podium and be the one that's kind of given the team the moment to sing the national anthem,

"There's nothing like it, it's absolutely incredible.

"I came from really quite a low place to get back here, and I think it's just really about never giving up, never second guessing yourself, never giving up on yourself and just keep on trying."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff makes cheeky Kim Kardashian joke

READ MORE: New F1 track is still a building site just three months before first race'

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals 'emotional' Lewis Hamilton reaction

Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals 'emotional' Lewis Hamilton reaction

  • 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff makes cheeky Kim Kardashian joke as Lewis Hamilton bags first Ferrari F1 win

Toto Wolff makes cheeky Kim Kardashian joke as Lewis Hamilton bags first Ferrari F1 win

  • Today 09:57
Lewis Hamilton won thanks to 'groundbreaking' new Ferrari innovation

Lewis Hamilton won thanks to 'groundbreaking' new Ferrari innovation

  • Today 09:27
Enzo Ferrari's son hails the Lewis Hamilton F1 'renaissance'

Enzo Ferrari's son hails the Lewis Hamilton F1 'renaissance'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 driver replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari claims 'he got lucky'

F1 driver replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari claims 'he got lucky'

  • Yesterday 21:54
New FIA rule change blows F1 title race wide open

New FIA rule change blows F1 title race wide open

  • Yesterday 16:58

Just in

13:30
F1 News Today: Christian Horner prepares bid, Mercedes worry
12:56
Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals 'emotional' Lewis Hamilton reaction
11:57
Enzo Ferrari's son hails the Lewis Hamilton F1 'renaissance'
10:58
Nico Rosberg claims F1 'army bosses' demoralised him
09:57
Toto Wolff makes cheeky Kim Kardashian joke as Lewis Hamilton bags first Ferrari F1 win
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 saviour after hitting rock bottom at Ferrari Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 saviour after hitting rock bottom at Ferrari

14 minutes ago
Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals 'emotional' Lewis Hamilton reaction Lewis Hamilton

Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals 'emotional' Lewis Hamilton reaction

1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton won thanks to 'groundbreaking' new Ferrari innovation Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton won thanks to 'groundbreaking' new Ferrari innovation

Today 09:27
F1 track is still a building site just three months before first race Latest F1 News

F1 track is still a building site just three months before first race

Today 08:59
Ontdek het op Google Play
x