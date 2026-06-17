Max Verstappen has reportedly turned down Mercedes’ initial approach to leave Red Bull after being left bewildered at the team's opening offer.

Over the years, Toto Wolff had shown interest in signing the four-time world champion, but, according to former F1 star Ralf Schumacher, his attitude has since changed.

Last week, Verstappen was reported to have travelled to Austria for talks with Red Bull’s management.

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The Dutch driver insisted there was nothing new to announce, adding that he would be the one breaking any news if something did come up.

De Telegraaf noted that the energy drink company was eager to hear that Verstappen would continue racing under its banner in the coming years, claiming it was a prospect he deliberately avoided discussing.

Although Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, he could leave if he is placed outside the championship’s top two during the summer break, though that doesn’t necessarily mean he plans to.

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Mercedes 'low ball Verstappen'

Mercedes was reportedly aware of this situation as well. Speaking on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher revealed that while there were whispers about Toto Wolff making a backroom offer, the proposal was never serious due to the low offer for Verstappen.

However, Verstappen's dad, former F1 star Jos Verstappen, hit back at Schumacher's claims calling them untrue. He said on Instagram: "Ralf, again you bring wrong information."

Avoiding Rosberg-Hamilton rivalry repeat

Schumacher believes Wolff’s decision was partly aimed at steering clear of a scenario reminiscent of the past clash between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.

"I think it was done on purpose,” he explained. “Why bring in an expensive driver like Max Verstappen alongside Kimi Antonelli, who is already seen as the team’s rising star?

"That would pit two top drivers against each other and Wolff knows all too well from the Hamilton-Rosberg days how problematic that can be.”

Furthermore, Schumacher suggested that Verstappen might only stand in the way of the young prodigy Antonelli’s development.

“You don’t want to create that kind of situation," he added. "It could jeopardise Kimi Antonelli’s progress and position within the team. From Mercedes’ perspective, it just doesn’t make sense.”

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