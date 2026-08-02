F1 News Today: Max Verstappen future to be announced as Fernando Alonso signing priority outlined
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen future to be announced as Fernando Alonso signing priority outlined
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Max Verstappen's future beyond the end of this season is set to be clarified at his home Dutch Grand Prix, according to reports.
Verstappen has been the subject of much speculation recently, despite being contracted at Red Bull until 2028.
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F1 team boss reveals Fernando Alonso signing priority
Flavio Briatore has opened up on his driver lineup at Alpine, amid rumours about a swoop for two-time champion Fernando Alonso.
Briatore was previously the boss of Alonso when the Spaniard claimed his two world championship titles in 2005 and 2006 at Renault.
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George Russell and the Ferrari F1 move that could rescue his career
George Russell's 2026 season has not been great, and the Brit is now in a position where he has to accept that he is not the fastest driver at Mercedes.
But what he does next will be crucial for his career in the sport.
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Mercedes F1 chief expects season to get even harder in face of Ferrari threat
A key Mercedes F1 figure has said that the team have only done the 'easy bit' of F1 2026, as they chase two world championship titles.
Mercedes have had the dominant chassis in the sport since new regulations came sweeping in at the start of the year, and their power unit isn't bad either, with the team picking up eight of the first 11 grand prix wins.
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What Ferrari F1 staff really think about Lewis Hamilton revealed
A former Ferrari star has claimed that his former colleagues love having seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the team.
Hamilton joined Ferrari at the start of 2025, ditching the Mercedes team with whom he'd been so successful with over 12 seasons.
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