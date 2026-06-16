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Max Verstappen with his manager Raymond Vermeulen

Max Verstappen sets alarm bells ringing at Red Bull as F1 transfer rumours escalate

Max Verstappen with his manager Raymond Vermeulen — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen sets alarm bells ringing at Red Bull as F1 transfer rumours escalate

Verstappen has not committed to Red Bull yet

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

There is growing tension at Red Bull with Max Verstappen still to commit his future to the F1 giants, according to reports from the Netherlands.

Verstappen has stated that his visit last week to Red Bull headquarters in Austria should not be overplayed, but top Dutch F1 journalist Erik van Haren maintains the team’s management is still waiting for a firm commitment from its star driver.

According to van Haren, Verstappen stopped short of confirming whether he will see out his contract at that meeting, increasing fears he could be formulating an exit plan.

The four-time world champion has been strongly linked with a move to Mercedes, but McLaren and even Ferrari could be other potential landing spots.

READ MORE: Rival F1 team boss spotted at Aston Martin as Alonso transfer rumours swirl

Red Bull decision makers wait on Verstappen

Verstappen currently has a Red Bull contract which runs through 2028, but of course it has an exit clause, as all star athlete contracts do in 2026.

In an interview with Telesport, van Haren explained: “They’re really hoping he’ll declare, ‘I’m staying with Red Bull'. That would calm the waters and allow them to bring in fresh faces, which in turn makes the team more attractive to sponsors. Verstappen is the cornerstone of Red Bull - he practically carries the team on his shoulders.”

Exit clause likely to become active

Verstappen's exit clause will become active at the summer break if he is outside the top two in the championship standings.

That appears to be extremely likely right now with van Haren admitting: “This year, he might have the option to activate it for the first time. He’s currently in seventh place, and it’s unlikely he’ll jump to second during the summer break.

"Even if the clause is available, it doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily use it. Still, it’s a question he’ll have to answer in the coming weeks.”

Verstappen delays his decision

Van Haren also finds it noteworthy that Verstappen has yet to provide any clear internal confirmation regarding his plans.

“He hasn’t made it clear that he’s staying for sure. Last week’s meeting with the Red Bull leadership in Austria was set up as a routine evaluation. Naturally, the board would have preferred if he had confirmed his intentions by now. From what I’ve heard, that conversation has yet to happen.”

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton lashes out: 'There is a reason I have seven world championships'

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