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Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc addresses role of Ferrari team orders in Lewis Hamilton F1 win

Charles Leclerc — Photo: © IMAGO

Charles Leclerc addresses role of Ferrari team orders in Lewis Hamilton F1 win

Lewis Hamilton's team-mate has opened up on the Barcelona GP

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has refused to take credit for his role in helping Lewis Hamilton secure his first win for the team at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Hamilton cruised home to victory in Spain last weekend as he rolled back the years in what was truly a vintage display.

The seven-time world champion made it look easy as he eventually came home nearly 20 seconds clear of former team-mate and Mercedes rival, George Russell.

Ferrari did play a team game in Spain, as Leclerc allowed Hamilton to pass him on fresher tyres following a team radio call at the halfway stage of the race.

READ MORE: Hamilton title boost with Ferrari poised to unleash new power unit

Leclerc: I played no part in Hamilton victory

In normal circumstances that type of decision could prove vital in the final race outcome, but the Monegasque driver was adamant his actions made no difference such was Hamilton's dominance.

"I don't want to take any credit for today's race," Leclerc told Sky in Barcelona.

"I mean, I don't think I had a role in it at all. Lewis and the team has done the job and eventually got the win all by themselves.

"I could have stayed two three corners ahead of Lewis, but that would have been very stupid from me - and Lewis won with an incredible margin, 20 seconds.

"He's been incredible in the last three weekends. He's been really on it and he deserves all of it now."

Leclerc's race came to an end after a mechanical issue sent him off into the gravel with a handful of laps remaining - ultimately forcing him back into the pits to retire.

"It's up to me to up my game, to find confidence with this car, to put everything together and hopefully with clean weekends," he continued.

"It's true also that the last four weekends haven't been very clean, technically. Also, for me, we've had quite a lot of issues, so I'm just looking forward to having clean races, taking the rhythm again and fighting in the front again."

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 star gets married as gorgeous wedding celebrations revealed

READ MORE: Max Verstappen manager confirms Red Bull exit clause

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc

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