F1 star announces engagement with gorgeous proposal pictures
F1 star announces engagement with gorgeous proposal pictures
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Former Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant has taken to social media to share heartwarming pictures from his proposal to long-term girlfriend Riley Whittall.
The ex-F1 star announced the couple's engagement via Instagram earlier this week in a joint post that showed him getting down on one knee to pop the question.
Alongside the announcement was a slideshow of snaps that painted a detailed picture of the special day with a caption that read: "Forever with my best friend!!!!"
In the pictures, Sargeant and Whittall stood in the middle of a gorgeous white and cream flower arrangement before posing on the beach for a loved-up photoshoot at the Montage Laguna Beach resort.
Stars of the motor racing world flooded the comments with well wishes, with former F3 team-mate and McLaren star Oscar Piastri writing below the post: "Congrats!"
The American driver's former Williams team-mate and fellow newly-engaged star Alex Albon also showed his support for the couple, simply commenting three red love hearts.
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What has Logan Sargeant been up to since leaving F1?
Sargeant made his F1 debut with the Grove-based squad in 2023, but was dropped midway through the following year's campaign after a string of poor performances.
Williams team principal James Vowles had to take the tough decision to replace the American with Argentine driver Franco Colapinto until ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz joined the team in 2025.
Having entered into 36 grands prix before his F1 career was cut short, Sargeant picked up just a single point and suffered nine DNFs.
After leaving F1, Sargeant took a break from professional racing activities until making the switch to endurance racing late last year.
The 25-year-old joined PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports for the final LMP2 rounds of the IMSA SportsCar Championship and now competes in the LMGT3 class of the FIA's World Endurance Championship (WEC).
At the start of 2026, the ex-Williams F1 star made a surprise appearance at the Ford season launch, ahead of the American manufacturer's debut season in F1 working alongside Red Bull on their new power unit project.
As well as officially launching the Red Bull F1 Ford Powertrains project at the event in Detroit, Sargeant shared that alongside a return to IMSA for 2026, he had also accepted the role of factory driver for Ford Racing's Hypercar entry.
The American racer is set to join Mike Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx as part of the lineup when Ford make their return to endurance racing in 2027.
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