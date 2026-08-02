Rachel Brookes breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit
Rachel Brookes breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit
What's next for Rachel Brookes?Make us your Google favorite
Former star of the Sky Sports F1 team Rachel Brookes has made her first appearance in a sit-down interview since announcing her shock exit from the paddock earlier this year.
Brookes had been part of the Sky family for 14 years but in June 2026, she confirmed her decision to start a brand new chapter in her career just days before the Austrian Grand Prix.
Taking to social media platform 'X' to share the news, Brookes wrote: "After many years at Sky I am moving on to exciting new ventures and looking forward to what comes next. I have left the Sky F1 team but F1 still has my heart & so I’ll still be involved in it."
A spokesperson for Sky told GPFans at the time of the announcement: "Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage. Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours."
Brookes' mysterious departure from the broadcasting outlet that holds the exclusive rights to F1 in the UK left fans curious over whether there was more to her exit than met the eye, and the F1 journalist has now addressed the circumstances around her exit for the first time.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen future to be announced as Fernando Alonso signing priority outlined
Rachel Brookes: I didn't think anyone would notice I left Sky
Speaking on an episode of the Essential F1 podcast, Brookes shed light on her departure whilst also shutting down rumours that her history of tense interactions with Max Verstappen in the media pen contributed to her exit.
"Obviously I left Sky. I have left Sky and it appeared very sudden…But it wasn't," clarified the reporter.
"I had a chance to say goodbye to people in the paddock, to people I've worked with, teams, drivers. And I actually had a chance to say goodbye to Lewis."
Brookes then revealed how seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton had offered her support and shared his wish to see her return to the paddock in future, saying: “Won't divulge everything that was said, but it was caught by some photographers. There's a lovely photo at the end of it. He gives me a massive hug and he says, ‘I hope I see you back in the paddock soon.’ He was really lovely."
As word spread through the paddock of Brookes leaving Sky F1, drivers rushed to bid farewell to the Brit.
"Then in Canada, I was finishing in the media in the TV interview pen and Charles [Leclerc, Hamilton's team-mate] had just finished his written interviews, was just walking back out and I was just stood by my camera and he came up and just gave me the biggest hug," she continued.
"Didn't say a word, just gave me the biggest hug. So obviously someone had told him and I just said thank you and he left.
“And then there were a few drivers I didn't get a chance to say goodbye to because just as it happened.
“And I was at home the day after it had been announced and everything and I get these little video messages from a couple of drivers as well who said, ‘We're going to miss you.’ And it was really, really lovely."
"The paddock is a family. We talk about it as a family all the time. It's an amazing place and I kind of didn't think anyone would notice, but the teams, the drivers, it is one big family, and it is amazing. I was quite sort of overwhelmed by the response from everybody, and it's been amazing.
Brookes reassures Sky Sports F1 replacement 'was ready to step up'
The reporter and author then clarified that her exit did not catch Sky off guard, with Sports newshound Craig Slater ready to step into her shoes.
"It looked sudden. It's not. Craig was ready to step up," said Brookes.
"He stepped up for me when I was ill and Baku and I had my appendicitis and when I've taken races off in the past. So there's a smooth transition and he'll do a fantastic job.
"So I just wanted to address that because I've had so many people asking me about it. It's all good. I had a fantastic time,
"I had 14 and a half years doing the best job in the world."
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton issues apology for attitude to F1 media
READ MORE: F1 confirms 2026 season finale could move to Europe as decision deadline revealed
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Adrian Newey is building an Aston Martin title winning car and here is the F1 star who will drive it
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton gearing up for F1 title showdown: 'Ferrari are pushing hard'
Adrian Newey is building an Aston Martin title winning car and here is the F1 star who will drive it
F1 boss calls for 48-race season
Driver suffers horror 190mph crash after taking off like a plane at former F1 track
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton gearing up for F1 title showdown: 'Ferrari are pushing hard'
- 31 minutes ago
Rachel Brookes breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit
- 1 hour ago
Adrian Newey is building an Aston Martin title winning car and here is the F1 star who will drive it
- 2 hours ago
Carlos Sainz confirms contract talks as F1 star admits he’s unsure over Williams future
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss calls for 48-race season
- Today 16:42
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen future to be announced as Fernando Alonso signing priority outlined
- Today 16:29
Most read
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
- 17 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july