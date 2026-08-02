Rachel Brookes breaks silence on Sky Sports F1 exit

Former star of the Sky Sports F1 team Rachel Brookes has made her first appearance in a sit-down interview since announcing her shock exit from the paddock earlier this year.

Brookes had been part of the Sky family for 14 years but in June 2026, she confirmed her decision to start a brand new chapter in her career just days before the Austrian Grand Prix.

Taking to social media platform 'X' to share the news, Brookes wrote: "After many years at Sky I am moving on to exciting new ventures and looking forward to what comes next. I have left the Sky F1 team but F1 still has my heart & so I’ll still be involved in it."

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A spokesperson for Sky told GPFans at the time of the announcement: "Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage. Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours."

Brookes' mysterious departure from the broadcasting outlet that holds the exclusive rights to F1 in the UK left fans curious over whether there was more to her exit than met the eye, and the F1 journalist has now addressed the circumstances around her exit for the first time.

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Rachel Brookes: I didn't think anyone would notice I left Sky

Speaking on an episode of the Essential F1 podcast, Brookes shed light on her departure whilst also shutting down rumours that her history of tense interactions with Max Verstappen in the media pen contributed to her exit.

"Obviously I left Sky. I have left Sky and it appeared very sudden…But it wasn't," clarified the reporter.

"I had a chance to say goodbye to people in the paddock, to people I've worked with, teams, drivers. And I actually had a chance to say goodbye to Lewis."

Brookes then revealed how seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton had offered her support and shared his wish to see her return to the paddock in future, saying: “Won't divulge everything that was said, but it was caught by some photographers. There's a lovely photo at the end of it. He gives me a massive hug and he says, ‘I hope I see you back in the paddock soon.’ He was really lovely."

As word spread through the paddock of Brookes leaving Sky F1, drivers rushed to bid farewell to the Brit.

"Then in Canada, I was finishing in the media in the TV interview pen and Charles [Leclerc, Hamilton's team-mate] had just finished his written interviews, was just walking back out and I was just stood by my camera and he came up and just gave me the biggest hug," she continued.

"Didn't say a word, just gave me the biggest hug. So obviously someone had told him and I just said thank you and he left.

“And then there were a few drivers I didn't get a chance to say goodbye to because just as it happened.

“And I was at home the day after it had been announced and everything and I get these little video messages from a couple of drivers as well who said, ‘We're going to miss you.’ And it was really, really lovely."

"The paddock is a family. We talk about it as a family all the time. It's an amazing place and I kind of didn't think anyone would notice, but the teams, the drivers, it is one big family, and it is amazing. I was quite sort of overwhelmed by the response from everybody, and it's been amazing.

Brookes reassures Sky Sports F1 replacement 'was ready to step up'

The reporter and author then clarified that her exit did not catch Sky off guard, with Sports newshound Craig Slater ready to step into her shoes.

"It looked sudden. It's not. Craig was ready to step up," said Brookes.

"He stepped up for me when I was ill and Baku and I had my appendicitis and when I've taken races off in the past. So there's a smooth transition and he'll do a fantastic job.

"So I just wanted to address that because I've had so many people asking me about it. It's all good. I had a fantastic time,

"I had 14 and a half years doing the best job in the world."

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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